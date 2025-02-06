How to Listen to Local Radio Feeds for Super Bowl LIX
The big game is here. On Sunday, February 9, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. It promises to be a very exciting football game between two evenly-matched sides and a ton of narratives at play.
The Chiefs are trying to make history and win three straight titles. The Eagles are trying to break through with Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, making their second Super Bowl appearance in three years. Patrick Mahomes has already cemented himself as an all-time great quarterback with three rings, but what would a fourth (and a third in a row) before he turns 30 do for his legacy? Does Travis Kelce have one great game left in him? And that only scratches the surface for this year's Super Bowl.
This year's Super Bowl should be a fun one. As everyone in the country prepares for the biggest sporting event of the year, here's everything to know about how to listen to Super Bowl LIX on local radio feeds. If you're into that sort of thing. Or just dislike Tom Brady.
How to Listen to Local Radio Feeds for Super Bowl 59
As is the case every year, there will be multiple radio feed options to enjoy for those who cannot or don't want to enjoy the broadcast, which is put on by FOX this year.
There's the Westwood One national broadcast, hosted by Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner. There's a Spanish national broadcast. Then, of course, there are the two local broadcasts for Chiefs and Eagles fans, respectively.
This space will be dedicated to how to listen to those local broadcasts only. Those looking for the national radio guide can find it here.
How to Listen to Chiefs Super Bowl 59 Radio Broadcast
Fans hoping to listen to the Kansas City Chiefs' local radio broadcast can tune into the team's flagship radio station: 96.5 The Fan. The stream of the broadcast is accessible on the team website.
On SiriusXM satellite radio, the Chiefs' local broadcast will be available on Channel 226, per the official website. In order to listen you need a subscription to SiriusXM; their tiered subscription prices can be found here.
How to Listen to Eagles Super Bowl 59 Radio Broadcast
Fans hoping to listen to the Philadelphia Eagles' local radio broadcast can tune into the team's flagship radio station: 94.1 WIP. The stream of the broadcast is accessible on the team website.
On SiriusXM satellite radio, the Eagles' local broadcast will be available on Channel 225, per the official website. In order to listen you need a subscription to SiriusXM; their tiered subscription prices can be found here.
TEAM
RADIO
SATELLITE
Chiefs
96.5 The Fan-FM
SiriusXM, Channel 226
Eagles
94.1 WIP-FM
SiriusXM, Channel 225