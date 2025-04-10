Isaiah Bond Turns Self in to Police on Sexual Assault Warrant
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond turned himself in to police in Frisco, Texas on Thursday for an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.
Bond later released a statement:
"Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."
The 20-year-old Bond played the 2024 season at Texas after spending the first two seasons of his career at Alabama. He has been projected as a possible second- or third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft after running a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.