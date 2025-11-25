SI

Isiah Pacheco Injury Update: Chiefs RB Expected to Make Return on Thanksgiving

The running back has been out since Oct. 27 with a knee injury.

Madison Williams

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to play in the team’s Thanksgiving game vs. the Cowboys.
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to play in the team’s Thanksgiving game vs. the Cowboys. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been out since Oct. 27 with a right knee injury, but it sounds like he’s going to return this week for Kansas City’s highly anticipated Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Cowboys.

Coach Andy Reid almost played Pacheco on Sunday vs. the Colts, which the Chiefs won 23–20 in overtime, but there was concern about the running back playing twice in five days. So, the team elected to give Pacheco more rest in preparation for the primetime Thanksgiving game. After Thursday, Pacheco will have 10 days to rest before the Week 14 matchup vs. the Texans on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs have relied heavily on their run game in recent contests, so Pacheco will be a beneficial addition back into the lineup. Kareem Hunt recorded his season-high of 30 rushes for 104 yards on Sunday vs. the Colts. Hunt specifically really has stepped up in Pacheco’s absence.

Kansas City just added running back Dameon Pierce to their practice squad this week, too. Pierce is expected to sit behind Pacheco on the depth chart.

Through eight games, Pacheco has rushed on 78 carries for 329 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs are heavily in need of a win on Thursday in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL