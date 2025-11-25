Isiah Pacheco Injury Update: Chiefs RB Expected to Make Return on Thanksgiving
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been out since Oct. 27 with a right knee injury, but it sounds like he’s going to return this week for Kansas City’s highly anticipated Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Cowboys.
Coach Andy Reid almost played Pacheco on Sunday vs. the Colts, which the Chiefs won 23–20 in overtime, but there was concern about the running back playing twice in five days. So, the team elected to give Pacheco more rest in preparation for the primetime Thanksgiving game. After Thursday, Pacheco will have 10 days to rest before the Week 14 matchup vs. the Texans on Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs have relied heavily on their run game in recent contests, so Pacheco will be a beneficial addition back into the lineup. Kareem Hunt recorded his season-high of 30 rushes for 104 yards on Sunday vs. the Colts. Hunt specifically really has stepped up in Pacheco’s absence.
Kansas City just added running back Dameon Pierce to their practice squad this week, too. Pierce is expected to sit behind Pacheco on the depth chart.
Through eight games, Pacheco has rushed on 78 carries for 329 yards and one touchdown.
The Chiefs are heavily in need of a win on Thursday in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.