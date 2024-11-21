J.J. Watt Destroyed Dan Orlovsky Over His Take on Steelers' Super Bowl Chances
J.J. Watt grew used to taking down quarterbacks during his legendary NFL career, and the former defensive end registered another sack on Thursday when he absolutely destroyed former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky over his wild take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In case you missed it, Orlovsky appeared on a few different ESPN morning shows where he made the argument that the Steelers weren't one of the top three teams in the AFC. He even stated: "You're not going to beat (quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes) kicking field goals." The problem with that is the Steelers beat Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens just this past Sunday with six field goals from Chris Boswell.
Watt, whose brother T.J. Watt is a star linebacker on the Steelers, fired back at Orlovsky on Twitter and finished his statement by bringing up the infamous play that the ex-quarterback is most famous for—running out of the back of his own end zone.
"Take the teams, names, etc out of it… 'You’re not gonna beat Team A by kicking only field goals' is a WILD take to make 4 days after LITERALLY beating Team A with only field goals. That’s like the sports media equivalent of a QB running out the back of their own end zone," J.J. said.
Got him.
The Steelers, who are now 8-2, face the Cleveland Browns later tonight on Thursday Night Football.