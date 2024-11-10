SI

Jaguars Hand Vikings Win Thanks to Mind-Boggling Penalty on Final Stop

Jacksonville lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 12-7.

Josh Wilson

Walker was called for unnecessary roughness
The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to be setting themselves up for one last chance at going home with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Down by five points with a minute remaining, the Jags held the Vikings to a stop on third down within their own 10 yard line. Surely, a punt would follow, likely resulting in great field position for the Jags to work with.

Instead, the Jaguars were flagged for unnecessary roughness, a 15-yard penalty that automatically gave Minnesota a first down. Travon Walker threw a fist toward the pile after the play had been whistled dead.

With a fresh set of downs, Minnesota just kneeled it out and ended the game. The Vikings won, with Jacksonville having no opportunity to offer a final rebuttal.

Here's video of the blunder:

A very bad look. Jacksonville kept it in winnable position but lost on the mentality side of the game.

Josh Wilson
