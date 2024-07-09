Jaguars’ Josh Allen Announces Special Reason for Changing His Last Name
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen announced he is legally changing his last name to Hines-Allen in a post onto his account on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
"It's not a struggle to say that this is what we're going to do," Allen said in a video announcing the last name change. "I am deciding to change my last name. I'm Joshua Hines-Allen, defensive end, Jacksonville Jaguars."
Allen, citing the rich history of athletes in his family, went on to share his special reason for the name change.
"You know, I've always been a Hines, and legacy is forever," Allen continued. "Family is important to me because when you come from a rich history of athletic people in your family, and myself being the youngest one, to go to all my sister's games, to know what my uncles did in college and in the NBA, it just means something a little bit more."
Allen's sister, Myisha Hines-Allen, is a seven-year WNBA veteran who plays for the Washington Mystics. Allen's two other sisters, LaTorri and Kyra, both played college basketball at the Division I and II levels, respectively.
Allen's uncle Gregory Hines is one of the most decorated athletes in Hampton University athletics history, and was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 1983 NBA draft. Allen's other uncle, Keith, played college basketball at Montclair State.
Allen fits right into the family's athletic lineage.
"It was almost destined for me to follow their footsteps," Allen said. "It's going to be a surreal moment the first time I get my name announced."
"Growing up, having my sisters run out of the tunnel, intros, lights going dark ... 'Hines-Allen.' " "Everybody's watching them, and I just thought that was the coolest thing. My last name is changed but I am still that person, and I'm going to continue to play like it, play even better. "
Allen, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, racked up a career-best 17.5 sacks while earning Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career in 2023. If Allen has another gear to find, that's great news for the Jaguars defense—and bad news for opposing quarterbacks.
On the heels of the breakout campaign, Allen feels the timing is perfect for his last name change.
"Now it's like, I have the attention of people that are interested," Allen said. "They saw what I did last year so now I can create my narrative on what I want to do."
"And that's why I think right now is the perfect time. Once I get to the Pride of the Jaguars, it's gonna say Joshua Hines-Allen. And when I look there, it's like, that's my legacy. You know, that's what I've always wanted, it's gonna say that."