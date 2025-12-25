Jaguars Lose Key Defensive Player to Season-Ending Injury
The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and battling for the top spot in the AFC after beating the Broncos in Denver last Sunday but they got some bad news on Christmas when it was reported that star cornerback Jourdan Lewis will undergo surgery on his foot and miss the rest of the season.
Lewis, 30, is in his first year with the Jaguars after signing a 3-year, $30 million deal this past offseason. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Cowboys. This season he has two interceptions in 12 games. Lewis suffered the injury during the win over the Broncos.
Jacksonville is 11-4 and in first place in the AFC North, sitting just a game ahead of the Texans. It will face the Colts this Sunday before wrapping up the regular season at home against the Titans on Jan. 4. The Jaguars have won their last six straight games.
Denver (12-3) currently owns the top spot in the AFC as it owns the tiebreaker over the 12-3 Patriots. The Jaguars are just a game back of those two teams.