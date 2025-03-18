3 Free Agents the Jaguars Could Still Target in Free Agency
Heading into the second week of free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been seemingly quiet after an active first week that saw them sign nine players, including guard Patrick Mekari and center Robert Hainesy.
While the focus may return to the ramp-up process ahead of next month's NFL Draft, there could still be work done in free agency.
Depth, developmental talent, young former starters, and draft prospects should be the prime focus for Jacksonville. With future free agents, veteran depth and former starters at young ages could be a target the Jaguars could be keen on at positions such as wide receiver, offensive tackle, and edge rusher.
Let's take a look at three free agents who could fill those roles for the Jaguars.
Cleveland Browns offensive takcle Jedrick Wills
Once a highly-touted tackle prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills never lived up to the hype in Cleveland and was bogged down by inconsistency and injuries that plagued him for most of his career. Now, he has a second chance to redevelop with a new franchise.
Wills was a right tackle at Alabama during his college days and if signed by Jacksonville would be the backup right tackle behind Anton Harrison. Wills has flashed technique and great movement skills for his size but was never able to put it together. A transition back to the right side could do wonders for Wills as he looks to revitalize his career.
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah has been a mainstay with the Dolphins since 2020 after spending his first four seasons with the Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. He may never be a productive 10-plus sack defender but he gives teams size, power, length, and consistency with 47.5 career sacks. For a Jaguars team in need of edge rusher depth, a veteran like Ogbah would be a key add.
Last season, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker were on the field a lot and the lack of quality depth at their position meant they were rarely taken off. Ogbah would allow either of the two to get a breather while maintaining a sufficient pass rush and run defense.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore
At the moment, Parker Washington is currently the projected starter at slot receiver but it is likely the team adds depth or competition here through the draft or later in the offseason. The Jaguars also need someone who can provide value as a kick return specialist.
Moore fits the bill and has had some decent production in the last four seasons with both the Browns and New York Jets. This would be a nice signing for Jacksonville, giving them a run-after-catch threat and explosive playmaker that, with the right opportunity, could give them a quality return on investment.
