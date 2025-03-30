3 Jaguars on Expiring Contracts With Plenty to Prove
Under a new regime, players on the current Jacksonville Jaguars roster will need to prove their worth to head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
It has become clear that this is not the same franchise that has squandered with stubborn coaching and roster construction, and the players will likely know this as early as offseason workouts and training activities.
With this new regime comes players drafted by the previous regime who are on expiring contracts or new signees given "prove-it" deals to showcase that they could be a viable option beyond this season. Several players fit both of these descriptions and will need to convince Coen and their respective position coaches that they belong.
Let's look at three players on expiring contracts that will need to demonstrate plenty to the new Jaguars regime.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd
Since being drafted in the first round in 2022, Lloyd has remained a productive linebacker in Jacksonville with over 110 tackles in each of his first three seasons with a career-high of 127 in 2023. He has remained a key part of the second-level defense but there have been obvious flaws that were exposed often during the one-year Ryan Nielsen era.
Lloyd's inconsistencies have made him a liability at times and that is something that may not be inspiring to Gladstone for a hopeful fifth-year option pick up and at the moment, it doesn't seem like a possibility. As of now, the former Utah Utes star will have to prove he can be a consistent player at linebacker in what could be his contract season with the Jaguars.
Running back Travis Etienne Jr.
Etienne has been subject to trade talks for the last couple of seasons and the noise is now louder with the emergence of Tank Bigsby. On top of that, this year's draft offers a deep running back class and it could open the door for Jacksonville to draft another durable tailback to compete with the former Clemson Tiger star.
In what could be his final season, Etienne must prove he can not only stay healthy but be a reliable runner outside of the passing game, where he offers a 70.7 PFF grade, 12th best among 47 running backs graded.
Wide receiver Dyami Brown
After an underwhelming campaign from an overpaid Gabe Davis, the Jaguars signed former Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown, the team's hero from their magical playoff run. Brown is expected to play the Z alignment opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. and Gladstone is hoping he could be an impact player like he was in the postseason.
Brown must prove he is the reliable pass catcher who caught 14 of his 18 targets in the postseason. On a one-year deal, this is the perfect opportunity to become a quality playmaker and earn himself and even bigger payday in 2026.
