Can Jaguars' Parker Washington Step Into a Bigger Role?
The 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars offense will have a new look this season with head coach Liam Coen implementing his Sean McVay-esque system alongside some new roster additions in the trenches and at wide receiver.
The new additions (and subtractions) resemble a Jaguars team that wants to be effective and with the times of the game.
Jacksonville let go of some key playmakers from the last two seasons, including slot receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram. These were reliable targets in the passing game for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence when all parties were healthy. Now, it's time to focus on the new faces of Lawrence's skill position room.
Brenton Strange will be the starting tight end this season, a role he's been groomed for since 2023. As is Parker Washington, the former sixth-round draft choice from Penn State. The former Nittany Lion has experience in the punt return game and was an effective playmaker during his collegiate career.
Washington is expected to play a much bigger role this season. He is currently slated as the team's starting slot receiver along with other playmakers such as free agent signee Dyami Brown and second-year sensation Brian Thomas Jr. and between the two of them, Washington is somewhat of an unknown.
Last season did show some flashes with a punt return touchdown in London against the New England Patriots. When Kirk missed half of the season with a broken collarbone, Washington proved to be a reliable target with 22 catches on 33 targets for 272 yards and three touchdowns from Week 12 to 17. In a 17-game average, this would've been over 700 yards and nine touchdowns, a productive year for any No. 3 receiver.
Washington is an explosive player who is a pain to bring down in space. He is so shifty and quick and has continued to grow as a route runner from his college days, proving he is learning and developing well to become a quality playmaker in the NFL.
With his flashes from late in the 2024 campaign and is overall developed skill set, Washington should be able step up when needed in Coen's 11 personnel packages as one of the key operators of the offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story from us.
Please take a moment and let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.