2020 NFL Draft: Baylor Receiver Denzel Mims' High Ceiling Could Fill Void for Jaguars

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, one of this year's elite athletes among the wide receiver position who dominated the competition at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Does he make sense for the Jaguars?

Overview

A three-sport athlete in high school as a football, basketball, and track & field star in the Texas high school system, Denzel Mims didn't get a ton of traction as a true freshman in 2016, catching only four passes for 24 yards as he sat behind more veteran receivers.

But as a sophomore in 2017, Mims had a great year of production that was a massive boost from his freshman season. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound receiver recorded 61 receptions for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him a place on the Second-Team All-Conference squad.

Mims' production regressed as a junior, a disappointing year for the Bears which saw their offense me largely hit or miss. As a result, Mims' production and opportunities suffered. leading to him catching 55 receptions for 794 yards and eight touchdowns, though he still led the team in receiving scores.

As a senior in 2019, Mims rebounded and once again had the production of a No. 1 collegiate wide receiver. He caught 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning him a spot on the First-Team All-Big 12 team.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Mims put forth an elite performance that displayed the top-notch athleticism he flashed each Saturday at Baylor. Despite his large size, Mims ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump, a 131-inch broad jump, and a 6.66 three-cone time.

What Denzel Mims does well

It doesn't take long for Mims to pop off of the screen when you watch Baylor's offense. Right away, his towering frame forces one to take notice as he outsized nearly every Big 12 cornerback, an advantage he made sure to not go to waste during his collegiate career.

Mims' best trait as he enters the NFL is his ability to climb the ladder and high point the ball. Whether it is in contested catch situations in the middle of the field, back-shoulder throws along the sideline, or any other type of pass the forces him to leap and extend, Mims is a legitimate threat to win the fight for the ball each time.

His size and length (33 7/8-inch arms) give him a catch radius that enables him to be an inaccuracy eraser for quarterbacks. A passer can direct a pass to his general vicinity and have a good chance t see the play end in a completion. While this is most notable on contested passes downfield and in the red-zone, Mims shows the ability to catch passes below and outside of his frame underneath and in the middle of the field as well.

The speed Mims displayed at the combine is evident on tape as well. He explodes past cornerbacks with ease on vertical routes, eating up cushions directly off of his release and fluidly moving downfield to track the ball. He also has terrific balance and body control for his size, and his linear movements never look labored despite his frame.

Mims also displays a lot of physicality to his game. He does a good job of fighting through cornerbacks' hands downfield as he prepares to position himself for a contested catch situation, and he is tough to bring down after the catch because he runs with a lot of power behind his pads and always looks to create more yards. Mims physicality shows up on run plays as well, as he is the best run blocker at wide receiver we have watched this year. He brings the fight to the cornerback by getting into their frame, extending, and driving his legs, frequently creating movement on the perimeter.

What Denzel Mims needs to improve at

Baylor simply didn't ask Mims to do a lot of things that most NFL wide receivers do on a consistent basis. His route tree was largely limited to go routes, fades, slants, drags, and the occasional comeback. In terms of using leverage and knowledge of zone coverages to gain separation on breaking routes, Mims is going to be a work in progress as he adapts to NFL coverages.

Mims also has to become more consistent against press coverage. While he is physical as a blocker, after the catch, and at the top of his routes, he takes too long to get off of the line against press coverage and lets his timing be disrupted because he leaves his frame open and takes false steps. This hurts him when he wants to work vertically because it saps him of his ability to get deep separation.

As a whole, Mims will have to prove that he isn't a stiff and linear athlete at the NFL level. The combine suggested he can be just as agile and elusive as he is explosive, but his tape is littered with instances of him struggling when he is forced to sink his hips and explode.

Overall

Mims is a high-ceiling prospect, but there is also a lot to be wary of. While he has tremendous size, speed, catch radius, body control, and physicality, there are legitimate questions about his ability as a route runner or his transition to facing NFL coverages.

Mims had a limited route tree at Baylor and was often bigger, strong, longer, and faster than every single cornerback he lined up against. This won't be the case at the NFL level, and this has hurt prospects in Mims' mold in the past (Josh Doctson, for example).

With that said, Mims is an elite red-zone target who can also stretch the field. The Jaguars desperately need a big-bodied receiver who can win contested situations in condensed areas of the field after they produced a putrid red-zone offense last season. Overall, the Jaguars' offense lacked any consistent big-play threats across from DJ Chark, and Mims could quickly solve this problem.

There are enough red flags around Mims' game to have concerns about picking him at No. 20 overall, but if the Jaguars want to place a priority on surrounding Gardner Minshew II with playmakers on the outside, Mims might be the best option after CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III. With that said, early expectations should be conservative as the boom-or-bust prospect transitions to the NFL.