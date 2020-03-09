2020 NFL Draft: Is Iowa Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs Worth the Jaguars’ Top Pick?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is one of this offseason's biggest risers thanks to an elite performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. With the Jaguars needing an upgrade at offensive tackle, could Wirfs be an option at No. 9?

Overview

Maybe the most impressive note about Tristan Wirfs' time at Iowa is the fact that he was the first-ever true freshman to start at either offensive tackle position during the Kirk Ferentz era -- a period that dates all the way back to 1999. Wirfs started eight games in his freshman season in 2017, with the final start coming at left tackle.

As a sophomore, Wirfs played and started in 12 games, with all coming at right tackle. He was named to the honorable mention All-Big Ten team and was slated to return as a starter in his junior year in 2019. As a junior, Wirfs was an Associated Press second-team All-American after starting 13 games. 10 of those starts came at right tackle, while the other three came at left tackle.

At the combine a few weeks ago, Wirfs put forth an elite performance that helped solidify him as one of the top prospects in this year's class. After measuring in at 6-foot-5, 320-pounds, Wirfs ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive lineman at this year's combine with a 4.85 time. He then set a record for offensive linemen with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and tied the record for the broad jump after a 121-inch jump.

What Tristan Wirfs does well

Wirfs' elite explosiveness for his size shows up frequently on tape. He fires quickly out of his stance as both a run and pass blocker, giving him a leg up on pass-rushers when it comes to winning on the edge. While Wirfs has a massive frame, he is a smooth mover who can mirror defensive ends and beat them to the arc. He shows the agility needed to succeed on the edge at the next level, as well as the length and instincts to excel in pass protection.

Wirfs' greatest asset aside from his athleticism is his otherwordly strength. He is known as a workout warrior at Iowa after setting weight room records for the program, and this kind of power is evident on the field. When his punch lands as a pass protector, it can be devastating and jolt defenders enough to stop their momentum.

Whenever defenders try to break off contact and beat Wirfs inside, he is able to use his strength and their momentum to put them on the ground. His strength also shows up in a big way when he is forced to recover after losing ground. He can reset contact and then anchor, stopping defenders on a dime.

As a run blocker, Wirfs shows a good understanding of leverage and when to leave combo blocks. He smoothly goes from target to target without sacrificing any ground, leverage, or angles. His elite strength helps him move defenders off of the point of attack at will, making him a lethal blocker when he is asked to down block. His run blocking can at times look more like a highlight tape than anything else thanks to the movement he creates and the pancakes his blocks result in.

Thanks to his athleticism, Wirfs is also adept at zone-blocking and should fit any blocking scheme he is asked to play in at the next level. He carries ends wide on stretch plays and gets great lateral push, while also showing the agility and range to take on defenders at all levels of the field.

What Tristan Wirfs needs to improve at

While Wirfs flashes elite ability as both a run and pass blocker, the consistency and small details are what his NFL team will have to iron out. He often looked like an unstoppable force at Iowa, but there were also plays that looked simply out of character for a player of his talent.

While Wirfs has the footwork and agility to mirror defensive ends as they try to go inside/out, he sometimes is his own worst enemy and trusts his agility too much. This occasionally led to him overcommitting to the outside, leaving his inside exposed. Over-sets can be coached out of Wirfs, but they are probably his biggest issue as of now.

As a run blocker, Wirfs can be inconsistent hitting his marks at the second level. Whether it is because he is playing too off balance or simply reacting too late, there are moments where linebackers evaded Wirfs despite him having a clean shot at making the block.

Wirfs' occasional balance issues show up from time to time when he is blocking at the line of scrimmage as well, though those are far less frequent.

Overall

As an offensive line prospect, there isn't much not to love about Wirfs. He has the aggression, effort, athleticism, and power to make him a success at any position he plays at the next level. While some have projected him as a guard, he is more than comfortable enough in space to function as an offensive tackle.

From a stylistic standpoint, Wirfs simply looks and plays like a Jaguars' offensive tackle. General manager Dave Caldwell has invested frequently in long, athletic tackles who can maul defenders at the point of attack but use their strength and size to their advantage as pass blockers.

The question the Jaguars will have to answer is if they are comfortable with Wirfs as a long-term left tackle. Jawaan Taylor is entrenched as the right tackle of the future after a good rookie season, so any offensive tackle the Jaguars select would be playing on the blindside. Luckily for Wirfs and the Jaguars, Wirfs has a few games worth of experience on the left side of the line.

Are a few games enough to feel comfortable with a full-blown project? Perhaps not, but Wirfs' traits can offset these concerns. If the Jaguars want to get more physical and athletic up front, then it would be hard to pass on Wirfs at No. 9.