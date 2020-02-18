JaguarReport
2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Offensive Tackles for the Jaguars to Monitor in Indianapolis

John Shipley

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to take place in one short week, it is a worthwhile exercise to look into the position groups and draft prospects who will be participating in the workouts in Indianapolis. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars own two first-round draft selections in 2020 (No. 9 and No. 20 overall), so this year's combine will be especially more noteworthy as the Jaguars get an up close view of their next two first round players. 

In this edition, we will preview the offensive tackles who have been invited to the combine and will be taking place in workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Offensive linemen will workout on Friday, Feb. 28th, the second day of on-field workouts. 

Jacksonville already has its right tackle of the future in Jawaan Taylor, who started 16 games and played every offensive snap as a rookie in 2019. But left tackle is currently much more unsettled heading into 2020, making the position one to watch for the Jaguars throughout the draft's first round. 

Left tackle Cam Robinson returned from a 2018 ACL injury that ended his sophomore season and started 14 games in 2019, but the former second-round pick had an up-and-down season that ultimately created a question mark for the Jaguars moving forward. 

With offensive tackle another potential top option for the Jaguars to invest in, here are a few offensive tackles who should be monitored for the team during the combine: 

Houston OT Josh Jones

After starting 45 games for Houston over the last four seasons, Josh Jones' stock has risen as he has impressed at the Reese's Senior Bowl. In Mobile, Robinson turned in a week of dominant practices where he was a complete stalwart at left tackle as a pass protector, and he may be a candidate to impress in Indianapolis as well thanks to his clear athleticism and size. 

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

Starting over 30 games at right tackle for the Hawkeyes, Tristan Wirfs has already established himself as one of the top blockers in the draft and a potential top 10 selection. Jacksonville could be in the market for an offensive tackle at ninth overall, so there will be questions of if Wirfs could move from the right to the left side. At the combine, Wirfs can help address those questions with his performance in on-field workouts that will test his athleticism and foot speed. 

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

Long regarded as the best true left tackle in the draft class, Georgia's Andrew Thomas can solidify his status as a top pick with a good performance in Indianapolis. He is a sleeper option for the Jaguars at ninth overall, so his numbers will be worth tracking from the start, specifically those from his agility drills.

St. Johns OT Ben Bartch

A small school stud and former tight end, Ben Bartch caught the eyes of everyone in Mobile. Going up against top competition the likes of which he had never seen before, he consistently looked like he belonged, displaying the aggressiveness and footwork in pass protection needed to play offensive tackle at the next level. If Bartch, who appeared to be a plus athlete at the Senior Bowl, can turn in a good week in Indianapolis, his stock will only continue to rise.

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

Mock drafts have placed Mekhi Becton all over the place. Some have the Jaguars selecting the giant left tackle (6-foot-7, 369-pounds) at No. 20, while others have projected Becton to be the first offensive tackle off the board. His size and strength are his clear calling cards, but his performance in positional drills and workouts such as the three cone will be crucial. If he passes those tests with flying colors, perhaps the Jaguars could be interested in him even earlier than No. 20. 

