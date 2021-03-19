2021 NFL Draft: Post-Free Agency 1st-Round Mock — Who Do the Jaguars Draft?

Who do the Jaguars draft in the first round now that free agency is officially over?

The first wave of free agency is now over and all attention throughout the NFL has officially shifted toward April and the league's top offseason event: the NFL Draft.

With all 32 teams having their roster and team needs change dramatically over the last week, draft projections have also changed at a fast rate. The entire complexion of the first-round is vastly different now than it was this time last week, which means it is time to do a fresh mock draft.

Who goes where in the top-10 and who do we project to the Jaguars, who added 12 new players this week? Read below to find out.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15): Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

This pick is locked in. Just look at what Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said about Trevor Lawrence on NFL Network on Friday. The Jets have been on the clock since Meyer was hired in mid-January.

2. New York Jets (2-14): BYU QB Zach Wilson

I struggle with this one a lot. If I was the Jets, I would sprint to the podium with Justin Fields' name on the draft card. It certainly does feel like Wilson is the NFL's draft darling this year, so I think the Jets make the wise move to cut ties with Sam Darnold and kick off their new regime with the talented BYU signal-caller.

3. (TRADE) Carolina Panthers (5-11): Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Other than the Jaguars, no team in the NFL has made it more apparent how badly they want to bring in a new quarterback than the Panthers. As of right now, the clearest path to do so is via the draft. We project here a trade up with the Miami Dolphins to No. 3 overall to draft Fields, pairing him with Joe Brady and a host of weapons.

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12): Florida TE Kyle Pitts

If the Falcons didn't restructure Matt Ryan's contract and essentially guarantee his short-term place on the roster, I would have gone with Trey Lance here. Instead, we give former tight ends coach Arthur Smith the best tight end prospect of a generation and let him figure out how to deploy him with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1): WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Bengals shouldn't put their eggs into the Riley Reiff basket, but it certainly appears he will be their starting right tackle. As a result, we give the Bengals Joe Burrow's favorite target from his magical season at LSU in 2019. Ja'Marr Chase is a safe receiver prospect who would replace A.J. Green seamlessly.

6. (TRADE) San Francisco 49ers (6-10): NDSU QB Trey Lance

With the Eagles having countless holes but not enough cap space to spend in free agency, we think they make this pick available to whichever team badly wants the draft's final top quarterback. We think the 49ers finally make a bold move to give Kyle Shanahan the high-ceiling quarterback he hasn't had as a head coach.

7. Detroit Lions (5-11): Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

The Lions should be in the quarterback market even with Jared Goff on the roster, but we don't think their new regime would want to move up and part with picks. Ultimately, we give them DeVonta Smith to rebuild their receiver room.

8. Miami Dolphins (10-6; from HOU): Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Falling down the board due to the strength in quarterbacks and skill players, Miami has cause for celebration by nabbing the athletic and high-ceiling Penei Sewell here. Nobody would fault the Dolphins for taking Sewell at No. 3 overall, so getting him at No. 8 would be the steal of the draft.

9. Denver Broncos (5-11): Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Cornerback was the Broncos' largest need entering free agency, but they already added one starter in Ronald Darby. If they reunite Kyle Fuller and Vic Fangio, then you can take cornerback completely out of the equation. With this line of thinking, we give Fangio the best linebacker in the draft in Micah Parsons, who can cover, blitz, and stop the run.

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10): Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Dallas drafted an Alabama cornerback early last season in Trevon Diggs, but Patrick Surtain is a different breed. Surtain is a bonafide No. 1 cornerback who fits what the Cowboys like in their cornerbacks. Adding him to the secondary would take a lot of pressure off Diggs, who isn't the type of corner who should be the best one on your squad.

11. New York Giants (6-10): Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Even if the New York Giants sign Kenny Golladay, they should still target Alabama's Jaylen Waddle at the top of the draft. He has the rarest blend of speed and route-running ability in the entire draft, and DeVonta Smith likely doesn't win the Heisman Trophy if he plays more in 2020. He gives Daniel Jones an excellent target for all levels of the field, eliminating all excuses for the former first-round pick.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1): Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The Eagles get terrific value here, taking one of the draft's best cornerbacks at No. 12 and picking up more draft ammo in the process. Farley isn't a finished product but he has a ton of athleticism, upside, and ball skills. He should give the Eagles an effective cornerback duo with Darius Slay early on in his career. The Eagles have other options such as the offensive line, but Farley is the best value.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9): Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

The Chargers have clearly made it their offseason plan to invest in the offensive line, but they shouldn't be done. There are some in draft circles with Rashawn Slater as their top offensive tackle, and the standout blind side protector is just a week off from putting together an elite testing performance at his pro day. The Chargers should do the right thing here and protect Justin Herbert.

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9): Michigan DE Kwity Paye

Minnesota swung big on Yannick Ngakoue last offseason in hopes of solving their pass-rush predicament, but Ngakoue didn't even spend half the season with the Vikings following them shipping a second-round pick to the Jaguars for him. Minnesota added Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency but they need an edge rusher badly, especially if things worsen between them and star defensive end Danielle Hunter. The uber-athletic Kwity Paye would do just that. He would also land with a terrific coach for his unpolished skill set in Mike Zimmer.

15. New England Patriots (7-9): Alabama QB Mac Jones

The Patriots have loaded up their offense in free agency and retained Cam Newton, but it is hard to think they don't have plans to bring in some competition. Mac Jones doesn't have the most upside in terms of tools, but he is a smart, accurate, and tough passer who will likely be a popular player inside the Patriots' facilities.

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8): South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

One of my favorite players in this draft class, Jaycee Horn has the fiery play style and mentality to step in for a Cardinals legend like Patrick Peterson and not struggle in his shadow. His physicality and athleticism make him an easy projection to the NFL and the Cardinals should make him a priority considering the receivers in their division.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8): Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

No team is reshaping their offensive line quite like the Raiders this offseason. They traded right tackle Trent Brown to the Patriots, so we give them the best offensive tackle left on the board in Teven Jenkins. Jenkins is a lot like Brown in the sense that he is a physical tackle who wins with power and a mean streak as opposed to finesse, so he seems like the type of tackle that Jon Gruden would be all-in on.

18. Miami Dolphins (10-6): USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

For a team that is still figuring out the best way to shape its offensive line like the Dolphins, there may not be a more valuable prospect than USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker. Vera-Tucker has shown he can play at a high level both at guard and at tackle, so the Dolphins could draft him and bring him onto the field before they figure out exactly where he fits into their plans because they know that, one way or another, he will fit somewhere.

19. Washington Football Team (7-9): Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Yes, another offensive lineman off the board. Washington has attacked quarterback, receiver, and cornerback in the free agency, so left tackle is the most logical glaring need left. They simply aren't in any position to take one of this year's top quarterback prospects, so finding talented players like Christian Darrisaw at other key positions should be the priority instead.

20. Chicago Bears (8-8): Northwestern CB Greg Newsome

The Bears had to strangely begin to set Kyle Fuller's departure in motion this week, so finding a replacement No. 1 cornerback has to be a priority. Yes, they have Jaylon Johnson, but Northwestern's Greg Newsome would ensure they have a talented cornerback duo to weather the storm in 2021. The Bears' offense appears a lock to be pretty bad, so why not stock up on defense?

21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5): Texas OT Samuel Cosmi

After not landing Trent Williams, the only logical path to finding a left tackle to protect Carson Wentz is for the Colts to draft one. Luckily for them, this is a deep tackle draft. Among the tackles in this year's group who could start as a rookie is Texas' Samuel Cosmi, who has over 30 games of starting experience and tested like an elite athlete at his pro day.

22. Tennessee Titans (11-5): TCU S Trevon Moehrig

The Titans could use a right tackle or cornerback here, but TCU's Trevon Moehrig is too talented for them to let fall any further. Moehrig can legitimately do it all from the safety spot and would be an excellent complement to Kevin Byard, giving the Titans two talented safeties to hold up the back end of the defense.

23. New York Jets (2-14; from SEA): Georgia CB Eric Stokes

A surprise pick in some ways, but Eric Stokes just put on an absolute show at his pro day, has SEC experience and has the size, length, and speed to be a star in Robert Saleh's defense. The Jets have a bigger need at cornerback than on the defensive line or at receiver and Stokes would give them a high-ceiling option to add to their defense.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4): Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari

The Steelers lost a lot of defensive pieces in free agency so it is clear that will be their focus in the draft. Georgia's Azeen Ojulari has the athleticism, pass-rush instincts, and toughness at the point of attack to give the Steelers a natural replacement for Bud Dupree at outside linebacker. Ojulari needs to add to his pass-rush toolbox, but he would be a great selection for the Steelers' revamped front seven.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15; from LAR): Purdue WR Rondale Moore

This is a bit of a reach for Rondale Moore; I personally wouldn't draft a smaller receiver with an injury history in the first round. With that said, he has game-breaking speed and likely would have been drafted in the same range as Jaylen Waddle if not for an unlucky string of injuries. Urban Meyer said he wanted to add speed to his receiver room, and he can't depend on Phillip Dorsett to be his solution there. Moore is elite with the ball in his hands and is a truly rare athlete. He is also a player who Meyer knows well from his days in the Big Ten.

26. Cleveland Browns (11-5): Alabama DT Christian Barmore

This is a bad defensive tackle class, but Alabama's Christian Barmore is still deserving of a top-32 selection. He has a lot of upside as both a run defender and pass-rusher thanks to his blend of size and explosion, and he had his best games in college against the best offensive lines he played against. Putting him in the middle of Cleveland's defense would be quite the addition in the AFC North.

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5): Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Baltimore lost three edge defenders this offseason in Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, and Jihad Ward, so they now need to look to the draft for a natural replacement. Zaven Collins' fit as a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 is questionable but there isn't a better scheme for him than the aggressive and multiple Ravens' defense. It would allow him to show off his complete skill set, something they love out of their outside linebackers.

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4): Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau

The Saints have a lot of production to replace after Trey Hendrickson left for greener pastures in free agency. Gregor Rousseau is a bit raw but he can rush from the interior or on the edge and has perhaps the highest ceiling of any edge defender in the class thanks to his size, length, and speed.

29. Green Bay Packers (13-3): Florida WR Kadarius Toney

If the Packers are going to go all-in during Aaron Rodgers' golden years, then they will need to surround him with more impact players. Kadarius Toney isn't a crisp route-runner yet and doesn't have a long track record of production, but there aren't many players in this draft who are more dangerous with the ball in their hands. Put him with Rodgers and figure out the rest.

30. Buffalo Bills (13-3): Alabama RB Najee Harris

One year after watching Josh Allen grow into an MVP candidate, the Bills give him even more support. Buffalo's leading rusher, Devin Singletary, rushed for just 687 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 and hasn't taken hold of the job like the Bills have likely hoped he would. Najee Harris provides value as both a rusher and pass-catcher and is more physically talented than last year's first-round running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2): Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

The Chiefs need a legit perimeter threat opposite of Tyreek Hill. They have the best one-two punch in the NFL with Hill and Travis Kelce, but a quality third option would make the Chiefs unstoppable on offense. Rashod Bateman is more of a physical possession receiver, but he is a clear upgrade over Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5): Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh

The Bucs don't have a ton of needs, so they opt to invest in the future of their pass-rush with Penn State's Jayson Oweh. Oweh barely produced for Penn State, but he is an elite athlete who could thrive in a situation like Tampa Bay where he could be brought along slowly.