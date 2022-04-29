2022 NFL Draft: 3 Observations on Jaguars Selecting Travon Walker No. 1 Overall

The pick is in and the Jacksonville Jaguars swung for the fences.

After weeks of the Jaguars and general manager Trent Baalke being smitten with Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, the Jaguars officially pulled the trigger on Thursday and made Walker the No. 1 overall pick.

Walker is just the second No. 1 pick in franchise history, joining 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Now, he will become one of the most important building blocks in all of Jacksonville as Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson attempt to flip the script and end the losing ways.

What do we make of the Walker pick and what does it mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We weigh in below.

It is clear why Trent Baalke, Doug Pederson and the Jaguars picked Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson

The question throughout Walker's entire career is going to be whether he can match Aidan Hutchinson's impact. Yes, he will also be compared to Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal, but it is Hutchinson who the Jaguars are truly passing on at No. 1. The Jaguars were always bound to take a pass-rusher over an offensive lineman, bringing the true debate of the No. 1 pick down to Walker and Hutchinson.

So, why did the Jaguars take Walker of Hutchinson? Why did the Jaguars bet on Walker's upside instead of Hutchinson's production and floor? The Jaguars told us how they felt last Friday when they raved about Walker's versatility and his ability. The breadcrumbs have been there for us all offseason. Some of us, like myself, were late to officially switch opinions and predict the Jaguars would be poised to select Walker at No. 1. But most at least knew Walker was in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick because he is simply a Baalke player, through and through.

From his athletic traits (length, frame, size) to his versatile and violent play style, Walker has clearly been one of the apples of Baalke's eye throughout the draft process. Baalke prefers long, physical defenders who can play multiple roles. For all of Hutchinson's talent and top traits, he is a short-armed pass-rusher who is best from one position. Baalke fits what the Jaguars -- specifically Baalke -- like at the position more than Hutchinson does.

The Walker pick is an unprecedented selection made in an unprecedented draft

The Jaguars were in a tough spot at No. 1 because there is no consensus top player. Opinions vary on whether a number of players in this draft are the best player, largely because the class has no bonafide star or top quarterback prospect in the top tier of players. Ask 10 teams for their top player and you might get seven to eight answers. Still, the Walker pick is truly an unprecedented selection at No. 1 overall, a fact that can't be debated.

There has never been a No. 1 pick with the prospect profile of Walker. If you don't count quarterbacks, then there has never been any other non-quarterback taken No. 1 overall with just one year of starting. Walker is as raw as any prospect who has ever been taken No. 1. If he hits, he will be one of the most unlikely No. 1 picks to come out as a successful pick simply based on his profile as a player.

In defense of the pick, though, this is one of the only years where such a pick could be made and justified. This is an unprecedented draft, sorely missing star talent at the very top. There is a reason there was no consensus top player in the draft, and it isn't because there were too many good players to consider; there simply wasn't one guy who stood out above the rest. If you are going to swing for the fences at No. 1, it makes sense to do it in a year like 2022.

Jaguars fill the biggest need with the draft's highest upside; what can Walker become?

The biggest need on Jacksonville's roster entering the draft was on the edge. Yes, the Jaguars picked up Josh Allen's fifth-year option earlier today, but there is a gaping hole otherwise. Dawuane Smoot is a solid rotational rusher but he is best as a No. 3; meanwhile, K'Lavon Chaisson and Jordan Smith have yet to show enough flashes to warrant trust while Adren Key is more of an interior pass-rusher.

The Jaguars made it clear following the selection that Walker will start his career on the edge, filling their giant need across from Allen. While he will slide inside in certain packages, he will be a starting outside linebacker in the team's 3-4 scheme. The question now is exactly what the Jaguars can turn Walker into.

The comparison I have used most often with Walker is Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary. He was also scouted by many as an interior lineman before being drafted as a 3-4 edge rusher. Another one I think is a genuinely possible ceiling for Walker is Jason Pierre-Paul. They have similar length and play-styles, with their explosion and long-arm pass-rush moves being their best traits, while offering inside/out versatility.