2022 NFL Draft: 7-Round Jaguars Mock Following National Championship

Evan Neal or Kayvon Thibodeaux? Aidan Hutchinson or trade down? Derek Stingley or a wide receiver?

These are all questions the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have to ask themselves over the next several months as they debate what to do with the No. 1 overall pick. But the draft is seven rounds long, and the Jaguars need much more help than simply one selection at the top of the draft.

Mock drafts are the lifeblood of the NFL draft cycle, and that is exactly where we find ourselves now at the conclusion of the NFL regular season and the College Football Playoffs.

Using The Draft Network's mock draft simulator, we have put together a seven-round mock with no trades to reflect some key positions the Jaguars should focus on. This will all change with free agency and coaching/general manager hires, but exercises like this still provide important context.

With that said, here is our first seven-round mock draft of what promises to be an interesting draft season.

Round 1, No. 1 overall: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

I will go back and forth between Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at this pick all draft season. One day I lean Thibodeaux, his uber-high ceiling as a pass-rusher, and the value of taking an edge defender over selecting an offensive tackle with the top pick. The next day, I lean taking Neal due to his similarly high ceiling as an offensive tackle, his versatility to play on either side of the line, and the importance of building around Trevor Lawrence.

Today, though, I go with Thibodeaux. The former top recruit flashed top-overall pick talent throughout his entire college career, ending his Oregon career with 19 sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. While he isn't ready-made in terms of his technique as a pass-rusher, he is further along than many give him credit for and his explosiveness and scheme versatility make him a building block for a defense that doesn't have many of them.

Round 2, No. 33 overall: USC WR Drake London

Drake London isn't the uber-fast speedster many would like to see the Jaguars walk out of the draft with, but I am not sure many receivers are a better fit for Trevor Lawrence's skill set. Lawrence is terrific at giving his receivers a chance to win the ball in the air, so a contested catch machine who still has separation ability like London makes a ton of sense. London's 2021 season ended with a fractured ankle, but he is ready to produce immediately in an NFL offense. Pairing him with a re-signed DJ Chark and another receiver in free agency would revamp a Jaguars' wide receiver room that needs more than just speed.

Round 3, No. 65 overall: Colorado State TE Trey McBride

I am of the opinion that the Jaguars' offense can function with Dan Arnold as their top pass-catching tight end. Arnold gives them flexibility thanks to his receiver-like skill set, and it would be easy to play him and another young tight end at the same time. While Trey McBride won't blow any defenders away in a foot race and isn't exactly a mismatch like Arnold is, he is an NFL-ready tight end prospect who has an Austin Hooper-type ceiling. He would immediately upgrade the Jaguars' tight end room with his blocking ability and reliable hands, giving them a better option than Luke Farrell and Chris Manhertz, especially in a red-zone area that the Jaguars struggled in.

Round 3, No. 70 overall: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

The Jaguars already seemingly have their left tackle of the future in Walker Little, the right side is more of a question mark. Jawaan Taylor hasn't taken the steps after three years that many hoped he would after he became a second-round selection in 2019, and the Jaguars should at the very least bring in some credible competition for him as he enters a contract year. Lucas has several seasons of starting experience as a right tackle and graded out well in pass-protection throughout his career. Even if he doesn't start right away, he provides instantly upgraded depth.

Round 4, No. 103 overall: Clemson DL Tyler Davis

While Tyler Davis has faced injuries throughout his time with Clemson, he has been a dominant player when healthy. He recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks as a freshman, his lone full season with Clemson, and has the scheme versatility to line up along multiple spots on the interior defensive line. With Taven Bryan likely out the door as a free agent and with Malcom Brown aging, the Jaguars would be wise to take a high-ceiling flier on a player like Davis.

Round 5, No. 155 overall: Georgia RB Zamir White

If you asked last June if the Jaguars should spend a 2022 draft pick on a running back, the answer would have been a resounding no. James Robinson was fresh off a 1,000-yard season and primed for another big year, while Travis Etienne was a first-round selection last April. Things have changed since then, though, with Etienne losing his rookie year to a Lisfranc injury and Robinson suffering a torn achilies in Week 16. Zamir White was a one-dimensional back at Georgia with just 17 career catches, but he averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored 25 rushing touchdowns. While he may not be a high-ceiling option, he makes sense for a team like the Jaguars that may not know what they have at running back.

Round 6, No. 180 overall: Iowa State LB Mike Rose

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, Mike Rose is a tackling machine with a ton of career production: 324 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and six interceptions. He will likely have some questions about his range, but he makes sense as a depth linebacker who can make plays against the run after a year with Damien Wilson as the starting linebacker.

Round 6, No. 188 overall: Toledo S Tycen Anderson

An NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Tycen Anderson played both free and strong safety for Toledo and recorded 16 pass deflections and two interceptions during his tenure as a starter. With the Jaguars potentially needing to replace Andrew Wingard on the depth chart and on the special teams unit, a versatile safety like Anderson makes sense to add to a room that already has Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Daniel Thomas.

Round 6, No. 198 overall: Iowa CB Matt Hankins

A four-year starter for Iowa, Matt Hankins has all of the experience and production to indicate that he could carve out a role with an NFL defense sooner than later. The Jaguars have their 2021 starters in Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin, but they need to get younger across the board at cornerback and likely move on from veterans such as Nevin Lawson. Hankins recorded six interceptions and 17 pass deflections over the last three seasons.

Round 6, No. 199 overall: SMU WR Danny Gray

A high school track star, SMU's Danny Gray would help the Jaguars find some speed in their offense. He has the ability to beat cornerbacks over the top as a field stretcher, while also having plenty of value after the catch. He doesn't have much production (82 catches for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns at SMU), but he fits the bill for the type of receiver the Jaguars should look to add to one of the league's slowest offenses.

Round 7, No. 219 overall: Coastal Carolina CB D'Jordan Strong

One of the biggest reasons Coastal Carolina has had such a strong defense in recent years, D'Jordan Strong is another rangy cornerback prospect with toughness and ball skills. He would help the Jaguars improve their ball skills and overall defensive back depth across the board, boosting a room that has been hit hard by injuries in recent years.

Round 7, No. 232 overall: Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle

Another productive wideout who can win in a number of ways, Ty Fryfogle would be a smart swing for the fences at receiver for the Jaguars. While they already added two receivers earlier in the draft, Fryfogle has the ball skills and ability after the catch to merit a third selection at a position of need.