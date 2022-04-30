2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Arkansas CB Montaric Brown at No. 222

The Jaguars have added another cornerback, this time drafting Arkansas' Montaric Brown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their 2022 NFL Draft class, selecting Arkansas cornerback Montartic Brown with the No. 222 selection.

Brown, who the Jaguars picked with their lone seventh-round selection, is the seventh member of the Jaguars' 2022 draft class and the fifth defender. The Jaguars previously drafted defenders such as EDGE Travon Walker (No. 1), linebacker Devin Lloyd (No. 27), linebacker Chad Muma (No. 70), and cornerback Gregor Junior (No. 197).

Brown is the second cornerback the Jaguars have drafted following the selection of Junior in round six. The Jaguars also drafted Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick last season.

Brown will now join Junior alongside a veteran secondary that consists of Darious Williams, Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon, and Chris Claybrooks. Brown will be expected to compete for a depth role and a spot on special teams.

Brown, a former four-star safety recruit, appeared in 42 games and started 34 over the last four seasons. He finished his career with 132 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 23 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.

Brown led Arkansas in pass deflections with seven in 2020 before leading the team with 11 in 2021 and leading the entire SEC in interceptions with five, leading to him earning first-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt senior.

The Jaguars finalized draft class is below.

No. 1, Round 1: EDGE Travon Walker

No. 27, Round 1: LB Devin Lloyd

No. 65, Round 3: OC Luke Fortner

No. 70, Round 3: LB Chad Muma

No. 154, Round 5: RB Snoop Conner

No. 197, Round 6: CB Gregory Junior