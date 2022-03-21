Aidan Hutchinson Cancels Private Workout With Jaguars — His Only Scheduled Workout

The Jaguars were set to workout Aidan Hutchinson, but following David Ojabo's injury, the projected No. 1 pick won't go through his lone scheduled private workout.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to make clear which way they are leaning at No. 1 overall in next month's NFL Draft, but yet another piece of the puzzle has been revealed as it pertains to Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the fallout of fellow Michigan edge defender David Ojabo's torn Achilles tendon at Michigan's pro day has led to Hutchinson canceling his previously scheduled private workout with the Jaguars ... which was the only workout Hutchinson had on his schedule despite being a consensus top-3 pick.

"And the fallout? Well, Hutchinson, for one, took notice. He’d planned to work out privately for only one team, and that was the Jaguars, who have the first pick. That workout’s been canceled—and Hutchinson’s agent, Mike McCartney, told me the Jaguars GM Trent Baalke was completely understanding," Breer wrote. "He hopes others will be, too.

“Aidan played 14 games, did everything at the combine and all the position drills at his pro day,” said McCartney, per Breer. “I feel like that’s plenty for teams to figure out who he is as a player.”

The Jaguars added seven players to six position groups during the first wave of free agency, spending more than any other team as they added a linebacker, interior defensive lineman and cornerback.

One position the Jaguars didn't add to, though, was the pass-rush. The Jaguars didn't sign a single edge rusher and actually lost depth at the position due to the expiring contracts of Jihad Ward and Lerentee McCray. Combine this with the Jaguars franchise-tagging left tackle Cam Robinson and the team's apparent confidence in Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor, and it seems likely the Jaguars will address the pass-rush with the No. 1 overall pick.

"On top of that, McCartney said he’s limiting travel for Hutchinson and another client, NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, leading up to the combine," Breer continued.

"Both will take trips to visit the Jaguars, Texans and the two New York teams (the Jets and Giants were accommodating in setting up dates for those guys in tandem), and see the teams they’re local to (Lions for Hutchinson, Panthers for Ekwonu), and that’s it."

Hutchinson was a backup as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and one tackle for loss while also being named the team's 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award on defense. It wasn't until 2019 that Hutchinson was able to truly shine, but he did so in a big way in his first year as a starter, recording 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles.

Hutchinson played in just three games in 2020 due to a fractured ankle that prematurely ended his season. He recorded 15 tackles and one pass deflection in those contests before a monstrous senior season that saw him finish second in Heisman Trophy voting as he was named a consensus All-American. During the 2021 campaign, Hutchinson recorded 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.