Chris Claybrooks, the Jaguars Exciting Project

Chris Claybrooks is a project but of the exciting kind. The Nashville native played receiver in high school before moving to a new position and learning the offense as a running back. He went back to wide receiver while at both Fort Scott Community College in 2016 and Coahoma Community College in 2017. When he transferred into the FBS as a Memphis Tiger, former head coach Mike Norvell (current Florida State head coach) told Claybrooks they were going to try something new.

“When I got there, they saw my speed,” Claybrooks recalled while on a call with local media following his selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 7th round (No. 223 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I was playing wide receiver, but then they switched me to [defensive back]. He told me, ‘You are going to hate me right now, but you are going to thank me later on.’ Shout out to them for making that move on me. It has been awesome.”

Dec 22, 2018; Birmingham, AL, United States; Memphis Tigers defensive back Chris Claybrooks (31) gets around Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Brandon Chapman (23) a returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

While changing positions is always difficult—having to learn different coverages, techniques, etc—the skills from receiver to corner—where Claybrooks lined up at Memphis—still translate better than most opposite ball positions. Both focus primarily on tracking the ball and a corner’s need to mirror their opponent means needing a receiver like knowledge of route running. Corners will practice “go up and get it” drills just like a receiver in order to grab 50/50 balls. The biggest difference is one practices how to tackle while the other focuses on breaking them. Making that transition has been the fun part for Claybrooks.

“I’m very excited to play on defense because I love to tackle. I love to compete when the ball is in the air. I am an all-around playmaker so I am going to bring that to the Jacksonville Jaguars and show them I can do whatever they tell me to do.”

Claybrooks finished his two years as a Tiger at his new position with 54 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five pass break-ups along with one forced fumble and one sack. The Jaguars listed their new draftee as a defensive back and return specialist though, and it's there Claybrooks knows he can contribute immediately. He ran the 40-yard dash on his own but took a video to post on Instagram as well as sending it to all of the teams. In that April 11 video, he ran a 4.25.

“I have been returning kicks all my life – in high school, JUCO and Memphis. I was behind Tony Pollard, one of the best to ever do it at Memphis. I learned tips from him and he coached me up. I am going to turn it loose with the Jaguars – my speed, my motor, never giving up – and I’m a playmaker.”

Those duties were handled in 2019 for the Jags by committee. Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole were used on punt return while Michael Walker brought back kick returns. However, Walker fumbled two of those returns in the second half of the season. Claybrooks will have a good opportunity to earn the job. He’ll have to fight for it, but he’s used to that.

"I did not have as a hands-on experience as others have had. I had to work for mine. I went to JUCO. I had a son my sophomore year [of high school]. It has been hard for me. My mother got sick with lupus. I have just been grinding. At the time, I wanted to come for a year and she told me to follow my dreams.

“I went to Coahoma Community College and I just played a whole year there. I went to Memphis as a walk-on and I was just going hard every time. They were like, ‘Dang, why do you keep going hard?’ I was like, ‘Because I’m a walk-on and I have to eat.’ I have a family to feed. I kept on working. They put me on scholarship and I just had that mindset…It was a dream come true. I got drafted, and it feels amazing. Hard work pays off.”

Even when hard work gets hammered by circumstances, Claybrooks has learned to keep looking ahead. Like his final season, when he was prepped to put together his draft season and instead found himself sidelined with a foot injury for the first five games. He wanted to continue playing on it even though it hurt. His coaches and family asked him to reconsider. His son helped change his mind.

“He was telling me, ‘It’s going to be OK daddy, just take the surgery and come back 100 percent.’ I did that and I came back 100 percent and I made plays and my team took home a [conference] championship.”

In fact his son has helped Claybrooks keep looking forward on a number of topics, from waiting to be drafted on Day 3—“My son been right there all the time with me. He told me, ‘It’s OK daddy, just keep on waiting. Your time is going to come’—to the future of his alma mater.

“I was showing him that my son could play football for real. I showed him a clip that went viral. He did two spin moves and a stiff arm move in a seven- and eight-years-old league. He is only six-years-old…I posted it and he tagged my son and told him welcome to the family.”

Coach Norvell is now at Florida State. Claybrooks jokes they’ll have to check if the scholarship is transferable.

“My son has a highlight tape, too.”

He’s still got a ways to go though to match his dad’s. For that matter, so does Chris Claybrooks himself. He’s a project that’s still evolving with all indications his best is yet to come.