2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Cornerbacks Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

From Tariq Woolen to Zyon McCollum, here are the cornerbacks who most impressed from a Jaguars' lens this past weekend.

The NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and defensive backs have all run, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the cornerbacks and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their secondary.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

No cornerback stood out more at the combine than UTSA's Tariq Woolen. A massive press corner prospect at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he has nearly 34-inch arms and blew away every drill he took part in. He put up even better numbers than former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey did, recording a cornerback-best 42-inch vertical and finishing with the second-fasted 40-yard dash of all players in Indianapolis. Woolen is a rare athlete the likes of which the NFL has seen only a few times before. While the Jaguars don't have a big need at outside cornerback, they do have to think about the future of the position with Shaquill Griffin under contract through just 2023.

Arizona State CB Chase Lucas

A Day 3 option who has impressive moments on film, Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas had arguably a better day than expected at the combine. His slender 180-pound frame may move him to the slot, but his 39-inch vertical and 128-inch broad jump imply he has the explosion to be able to make plays in a nickel role. With a serviceable 40-yard dash as well, Lucas answered all questions about his game outside of size.

Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

We didn't get to see Alabama cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis do all of the drills, but he impressed quite a bit in terms of his measurements and his pure speed. Armour-Davis simply looks like a Baalke-type cornerback with his frame and physicality and the fact that he was able to post an elite 4.39 40-yard dash and 1.52 10-yard dash. His length may push him inside on some boards, but he has the frame and long speed to make an impact with more development.

Sam Houston CB Zyon McCollum

Woolen stole the show at the combine in many regards, but Sam Houston cornerback Zyon McCollum wasn't far behind, if behind at all. McCollum put up some truly eye-popping numbers, running a 3.94 shuttle time, with the next closest time behind him being 4.06. It didn't stop there, either, with him recording a 6.48 three-cone (best at combine), 4.33 40-yard dash (sixth-best at combine), 132-inch broad jump (seventh-best) and 39.5-inch vertical (10th-best). The fact he did all of this at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds is astounding.

Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon isn't on this list because he jumped out of the gym or anything, but because he is an extremely enticing slot prospect whose numbers likely mean he will remain in the slot instead of being miscast on the outside. He plays with a ferocious mindset on the field, flying around and making plays both in coverage and against the run and showing the coverage and ball skills to make an instant impact. With a 4.52 40-yard dash at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, he seems like one of the draft's top slot options.