2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 6 Offensive Guards Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

From Cole Strange to Zion Johnson, we take a look at which guards stood out the most among this year's prospects and could fit the Jaguars' plans for the future.

Day two of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and offensive linemen have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the offensive guards and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their offensive line.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

Boston College OG Zion Johnson

One of the most impressive prospects from this year's Reese's Senior Bowl continues to have a fantastic offseason. After consistently displaying top-tier movement ability on tape, Johnson translated all of this into his combine workouts by posting the best three-cone and shuttle time of any guard in the entire class, going along with the second-best vertical and broad jump. Johnson had an elite outing and likely would have finished even better than as the No. 3 RAS guard were it not for his height. Johnson is likely a top-40 pick and he makes a lot of sense as a left guard option at No. 33 if he slips there.

Chattanooga OG Cole Strange

A small school offensive lineman the Jaguars reportedly met with earlier in the week, Cole Strange has put his name firmly on the radar for offensive line-needy teams like the Jaguars. Strange finished with the best RAS of any guard in the entire class and the best RAS of any guard since 2016. He put up similar numbers to Brandon Brooks in terms of the agility drills, finishing behind only Johnson in that regard while having the best broad jump of any guard. For a team that will place an emphasis on mobility among its linemen, Strange should be especially appealing.

Tulsa OG Chris Paul

Tyler Smith isn't the only Tulsa linemen who impressed at the combine. Tulsa guard Chris Paul had himself a day as well, posting the fifth-best RAS among guards. Paul's average agility scores don't paint the picture of a zone-based guard, but the fact he was absolutely flying on his 40-yard dash at 323 pounds and looked comfortable in space in on-field drills leads me to believe he has enough athleticism to function in any scheme. He makes sense as a Day 3 option thanks to his versatility and athletic ceiling.

Fordham OG Nick Zakelj

Another high-ceiling option after the first three rounds, Nick Zakelj put forth the second-best combine of any guard, just behind Strange. He has the size, length and strength to appeal to teams of all schemes while also having agility times and jumps that indicate he can win in space on screens and zone runs. Zakelj will have to prove himself as a small school prospect, but he checked every box in terms of athletic testing and would present a worthwhile roll of the dice.

San Diego State OG Zach Thomas

It would be hard to find many guards who prile better as zone-blocking scheme prospects than San Diego State's Zach Thomas. He came in with a good frame, had a terrific 10-yard split and had the second-best three-cone and fifth-best shuttle of any guard in the class. He finished the day with the No. 7 RAS among guards and simply projects well for any scheme that will ask for top-tier movement skills from its interior lineman.

Memphis OG Dylan Parham

A late Day 2/early Day 3 option who could see playing time early in his career, Memphis guard Dylan Parham had an impressive outing in Indianapolis, just like many predicted he would. He will never look like the most physically imposing guard, but he has the quick and efficient footwork to continue to develop as a high-upside lineman, posting good speed and agility times while also having one of the best broad jumps of any guard in the class. He didn't post any otherworldly numbers, but his performance matches the tape; tape that says he is best on the move and in space.