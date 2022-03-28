Gators DL Zachary Carter to Visit Jaguars Ahead of NFL Draft

After sending defensive line coach Brentson Buckner to the University of Florida's pro day on Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have taken another step to show their interest in versatile defensive lineman Zachary Carter

According to All Gators' Demetrius Harvey, Carter revealed on Monday that he has an official visit with the Jaguars scheduled for the near future.

Carter ran a 4.99 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, while also recording a 28-inch vertical jump and a 110-inch broad jump. Carter, a former four-star recruit, started for two seasons for the Gators and finished 2021 with 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

As a true freshman, Carter appeared in five games and recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection. In 2019, Carter appeared in 13 games and recorded 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. In 2020, Carter appeared in 11 games and recorded 35 tackles, 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Carter is one of several players the Jaguars have shown interest in over the past several weeks. The 6-foot-4, 281-pound defensive lineman played all over the defensive line for the Gators and is expected to be seen as a multi-position player at the next level.

"Well, you know, it's interesting, because I used to, at first I used to question my coach sometimes. I was like 'Coach let me focus on just one spot' And he was like, 'it's gonna help you in the long run.' I was like, and at first I didn't understand but, you know, I felt like it prepared me to play so many positions," Carter said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"So I feel like as I move on to the next level, I'll be able to fit in a lot of different schemes. So I feel like it helped."