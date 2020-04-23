JaguarReport
Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Live Blog

John Shipley

It is finally here. After months of speculation and tireless waiting, the 2020 NFL Draft is upon us. 

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, this weekend is set to be an eventful one as the Jaguars hold a franchise-record 12 draft picks, including two picks in the draft's first 20 selections.

We will be covering all of the updates, rumors, news, and more about the Jaguars and their huge draft day, so make sure to follow along with us here.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

• Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Heading into Thursday night, the Jaguars hold the current picks:

  • Round 1: No. 9 and No. 20
  • Round 2: No. 42
  • Round 3: No. 73
  • Round 4: No. 116, No. 137, and No. 140
  • Round 5: No. 157 and No. 165
  • Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206
  • Round 7: No. 223.
