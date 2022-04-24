Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Edge Rushers

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the edge rusher position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Tier One

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon: The best pure pass-rusher in the class and an underrated impact player against the run, Kayvon Thibodeaux has the entire package to be a menacing edge defender at the next level. He can win with speed, violent hands and crafty instincts as a pass-rusher. He checks all of the boxes and has the best tool box to get sacks as a rookie.

Tier Two

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan: One of the best players in the class and the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, there is a lot to like about Aidan Hutchinson's game. He is better with his hand in the dirt than he is in space as a stand-up linebacker but his mixture of hands, power, motor, and explosion make him a natural pass-rusher who will be able to produce early. He is also already a plus defender vs. the run, making him a high floor player who still has upside and room to grow.

Travon Walker, Georgia: The reps of him winning the edge and getting production as a pure edge rusher isn't there because Georgia didn't ask him to be that kind of player. But even without the sack/pressure/tackles for loss numbers, Walker has traits on the edge you can bet on. He is a fluid mover in space and can play a number of spots in either a 4-3 or a 3-4 front.

Tier Three

George Karlaftis, Purdue: An absolute wrecking ball on the defensive line. He bends extremely well for a player of his size and play-style, while having the explosiveness and raw power to generate disruption from a number of alignments. At worst, he is top-notch interior pass-rusher who can set the edge and wear a number of hats on defense.

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State: No, the run defense isn't quite there yet, but Arnold Ebiketie has legitimate double-digit sack potential. He can win with speed, power, bend, inside moves, whatever. He truly has the ability to be a complete pass-rusher and the best is clearly yet to come for him as a technician.

Tier Four

Drake Jackson, USC: USC had him play at some wildly different weights during his career, but if he stays at the weight he tested at during the NFL Scouting Combine then the sky is the limit for him as a pass-rusher. He just moves differently than most edge rushers do, showing the natural bend and explosion needed to consistently beat tackles around the arc.

Jermaine Johnson, FSU: One of the highest floors of any defender in the class, Jermaine Johnson will be a plus-run defender right away and has strong hands and counter moves as a developed technician. He isn't the most explosive or fluid mover on the edge, but he has the strength and tenacity to be a thorn in the side of tackles.

Josh Paschal, Kentucky: If a team loves Travon Walker but isn't able to land him in the first-round later this week, then Kentucky's Josh Paschal is a natural backup plan. He is a terror vs. the run, can power by offensive tackles on the edge and offers positional versatility. He is going to be a tough block at the next level.

Tier Five

David Ojabo, Michigan: One of the best pure benders in the class, David Ojabo's injury and overall play strength have him lower on this list than he otherwise would be after a stellar final season at Michigan. He may be a designated pass-rusher early in his career but when healthy he can play like he was shot out of a cannon and looks like a natural 3-4 linebacker.

Boye Mafe, Minnesota: Another impressive athlete in a long list of them at the edge position this year, Boye Mafe is one of the most explosive athletes in the class and he has the frame and tools to get better and better. A low floor against the run and overall lack of power element play into his ranking, but he has the burst and size to get sacks at the next level.

Tier Six

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma: A twitchy edge rusher who wins a lot like a more explosive Yannick Ngakoue, Nik Bonitto will be able to threaten tackles with his speed right away. His lack of size and play-strength cap his three-down impact but he can be a useful addition of explosion to an edge rush rotation right away.

Alex Wright, UAB: One of the longest players in the class, Alex Wright has impressive movement skills and knows how to take advantage of his length. Wright can be a natural as a 3-4 outside linebacker but also has the frame and strength to put his hand in the dirt, giving him flexibility. The only major question mark is his injury history.

Tier Seven

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati: One of the most dangerous defenders in the American Athletic Conference, Myjai Sanders does an excellent job of winning in a phone booth and using his rapid play-style and first step can make slower-footed offensive tackles look silly. His production took a step back in 2021 but he has natural pass-rush traits.

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: A physical edge-setter who knows how to play through his hands and jolt blockers on contact, Kingsley Enagbare is one of the most productive players in the class. He is more of a power player who will be at his best with less and less space, but he has the physical traits and strength to play at the next level.

Cameron Thomas, SDSU: While Cameron Thomas isn't the most physically imposing edge rusher, he plays with good technique and his motor alone will help him get into the backfield. He is the type of high-energy effort rusher that every defense can use in its rotation, just not in a leading role.

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M: A physical edge-setter who has the burst and bend to threaten the edge on passing downs, Michael Clemons has some injuries in his past but still makes sense as a long-limbed edge rusher who can win with both speed and power. He doesn't have a ton of tools in his pass-rush toolbox, but he has the base traits you want.

DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky: One of the best first steps in the class belongs to DeAngelo Malone, who frequently put the fear of God into offensive tackles at the college level with his pure speed and burst. He does a good job of attacking the edge and running the arc and can win with his speed alone at the next level in many aspects.

Tier Eight

Sam Williams, Ole Miss: Sam Williams was one of the country's best pass-rushers in 2021, playing with serious quickness and explosion and frequently making impact plays behind the line of scrimmage. He was suspended in 2020 of felony sexual battery before chargers were dropped and he rejoined the program.

Tyreke Smith, Ohio State: He did well against several NFL offensive tackles throughout his college tenure, playing with natural bend around the corner and a hair-on-fire rush style that can threaten offensive tackles. If he can develop more pass-rush moves and string together counters, he can be a productive pro.