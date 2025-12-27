Jaguars Might Need to Lean On Unexpected Rookie vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't gotten production from their 2025 NFL Draft class the way they thought they would. Travis Hunter Jr. struggled to find consistent success on both sides of the ball before he went down with a season-ending knee injury in practice.

Bhayshul Tuten has had some splash plays, but Travis Etienne Jr. has been the bellcow for the Jags' backfield.

LeQuint Allen Jr. has emerged as an astounding pass protector and quality energy guy, but he also plays sparingly. The same goes for guard Wyatt Milum and safety Rayuan Lane III. Jack Kiser barely saw the field before he went on IR. Caleb Ransaw and Jalen McLeod haven't played at all. But one late-round pick might be making an unexpected impact for the Jaguars down the stretch and in the postseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (60) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jonah Monheim could see more action soon



The Jacksonville Jaguars have deployed several different iterations of their offensive line due to injuries throughout the year. Out of that necessity, they've also found some useful developments, such as Cole Van Lanen's astounding play at left tackle and Walker Little's encouraging stint at right guard.



In their last game against the Denver Broncos, center Robert Hainsey went down late with a groin issue. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, was a limited participant on Friday, and is listed as questionable for the Jaguars' upcoming rematch with the Indianapolis Colts. If he's unavailable, Jonah Monheim will start in his stead, as he did at Mile High Stadium. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke about what he's seen in the rookie center's developing connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence:



“He’s a really mature guy, he’s smart, I think he’s picked up the offense really quickly. I think Rob has helped a lot with that too because he’s experienced and he’s been in the system.”



Trevor Lawrence on Jonah Monheim. pic.twitter.com/QElCtgRaGt — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 15, 2025

"Yeah, he has done a great job, really, all through training camp. And then when he had the opportunity to go play against Seattle, he actually graded out really, really nicely. So, a lot of confidence in Jonah, and if he ends up having to go, I think there'll be good continuity, and it's just an on-the-road environment, a little bit different, so we’ve just got to have to see how he handles it. I have no question about how he will, but he's done a nice job, and those guys up front have done a nice job preparing him too."



Monheim only played 13 snaps at center against Denver, but he performed admirably in that limited time. Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.3 grade as a pass blocker, which is well above average for a starter. His progression will only aid the Jaguars' playoff run, even when Hainsey returns.

See if Jonah Monheim continues to grow with the Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.