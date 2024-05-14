LSU Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in Jordan Jefferson
The Jacksonville Jaguars left the 2024 NFL Draft with a pair of defensive tackles from LSU: second-round pick Maason Smith and fourth-round pick Jordan Jefferson. And while Smith has received the bulk of the hype, there is a strong chance Jefferson finds a role early on in his career.
Jefferson appeared in 11 games and started one in 2019 while a part of West Virginia's program, recording five tackles and one tackle for loss. He appeared in six games in 2020 before appearing in 13 games and starting six in 2021, recording17 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.
Jefferson was Honorable Mention All-Big 12 and led West Virginia in tackles for loss in 2022, starting 12 games and recording 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and five pass deflections.
Jefferson transferred to LSU in 2023, starting six games and recording 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacksm one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.
So, what exactly are the Jaguars getting in the No. 116 pick? We spoke with LSU Country's Zack Nagy to answer exactly that.
What kind of strengths and weaknesses does Jordan Jefferson bring?
Nagy: Jefferson was a one-year rental for LSU after transferring to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, but he played a pivotal role on the defensive line when on the field. He's talented at getting off at the point of attack, which many scouts would also agree on, but it makes him hard to stop one-on-one. If Jefferson is able to make the active roster, he'll have to continue improving his moves off the line of scrimmage to become more reliable.
Where does Jordan Jefferson best fit on a defense?
Nagy: Jefferson pans out to be a two-down defensive tackle if all goes accordingly. With an NFL regime, he has the chance to take his game to the next level. The work ethic he has is second to none and will be one to keep tabs on during offseason work.
What kind of impact did Jordan Jefferson have for LSU?
Nagy: Jefferson was behind players like Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo at times, but with both players battling the injury bug during the 2023 season, he was an impressive rotational piece. He put together a ton of solid film and now has an opportunity at the next level to push for a practice squad spot where he can eventually earn a roster spot if all goes right. Tremendous worker. He'll be fun to watch as the offseason ramps up.