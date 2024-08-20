PFF Reveals Where Jaguars' Rookie Ranks Through Preseason Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the bright spots of the team's preseason, but where does he stack up against the rest of the rookie receiver class?
That is exactly the question answered by Pro Football Focus, who took a look at the grades of each first round pick through the first two preseason games. For Thomas, PFF has him with a 71.5 grade, which ranks No. 9 out of 46 qualifiying receivers.
"Thomas didn’t make a flashy vertical play like last week, but he did make a nice sliding catch on a comeback route that went for a first down. That 14-yard play was his only target on the day. Thomas may not get a ton of volume in Jacksonville’s offense early on, but his speed and ability to make defensive backs drop deep into coverage will be a valuable asset," PFF said.
Thomas has caught two passes for 55 yards this preseason, with the hype train around the Jaguars' star rookie truly starting after a highlight reel 41-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first week of the preseason.
“Yeah, I think that catch can go a long way. I mean, I think you saw kind of the energy that he had after the catch. Then the cool part was our sideline; everybody kind of erupted at that time and you saw the guys go wild for him, come on the field, give him high fives, all that type of deal," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said last week.
"Because we've seen that partially, we see that skill set flash all the time, he makes plays here and there, he's done it through spring, done it through camp, and guys are just excited for him. Anytime a rookie comes in, puts his head down, works hard, guys can root for that. Everybody wants him to have success—like all of our guys—and so when a guy makes a play like that, it's a good thing for him moving forward, but for everybody around him as well to see that and believe in him.”
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.