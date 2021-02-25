Report: Purdue WR Rondale Moore Has Met Virtually With Jaguars

Rondale Moore has been a busy man this draft cycle, with Justin Melo of The Draft Network reporting he has met with the Jaguars, among many other teams, virtually.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will undoubtedly be in the market for a slot receiver this offseason -- could they turn to a draft prospect who once dominated Urban Meyer's Ohio State team to fill that void?

Purdue's Rondale Moore has an unpredictable draft stock after two years of low production, but he has been pegged by many as a potential match for Meyer and the Jaguars. And according to The Draft Network's Justin Melo, Moore has met virtually with the Jaguars as prospects gear up for the 2021 NFL Draft process.

It is hard to project exactly where Moore will be drafted following down seasons in 2019 and 2020, along with his less than prototypical size (5-foot-8, 180 pounds). With that said, the last time we saw him unleashed at full strength, he looked like an unquestionable first-round pick -- and this was as a true freshman in the Big 10.

As a freshman in 2018, Moore caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards (11 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed 21 times for 213 yards (10.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, making him one of the most explosive and versatile players in college football.

Moore's highlight moment came against Meyer and the Buckeyes, however. Leading Purdue to a massive 49-20 upset over the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes, Moore caught 12 passes for 170 yards (14.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, while also carrying the ball twice for 24 yards.

Moore has played just seven games over the last two seasons due to injuries, which creates questions since the last time we saw him play a full season was in 2018. He has 64 catches for 657 yards (10.26 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

With that said, he has the electric yards after catch ability and potential as a route runner to thrive as a slot receiver at the next level, even with limited size and college resume. Meyer even ranked him as the nation's second-best receiver entering the 2020 season.

The Jaguars badly need to add weapons to an offense that finished 30th in points per game last season. They also have an impending void at the slot receiver position since last year's slot, Keelan Cole, is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Jaguars hold 11 picks in April's NFL Draft, including picks No. 1, 25, 33, 45, and 65. If the Jaguars don't fill their receiver need in free agency, perhaps they look to add Moore to their offense to pair with DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, and Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' likely pick at No. 1 overall.