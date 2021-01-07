Trevor Lawrence Picks Sports Agency; Same Agency That Represents Longtime Jaguars OL

Trevor Lawrence has signed with a sports agency, meaning he now has his agents in place as he gears up for the 2021 NFL Draft process.

Clemson Tigers quarterback and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday. On Thursday, Lawrence picked the sports agency that will help guide him through the draft process.

Lawrence has signed with MGC Sports, the agency announced on social media.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 following a 1-15 record in 2020, meaning they are essentially going to be connected to every one of Lawrence's moves and decisions.

MGC Sports has a number of clients throughout the NFL, including numerous with Clemson ties. They also do have one client with serious connections to the Jaguars: longtime Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.

Shatley has been a member of the Jaguars organization since signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has since grown into one of the team's most valuable backup offensive linemen, frequently being the first player to fill in whenever an interior lineman became injured.

Shatley has played 94 games for the Jaguars in his career, including 25 starts. He has signed three contracts with the Jaguars since the 2017 offseason, so his camp has some experience working with the Jaguars.

"When I look at my life as a whole so far, just this journey of 21 years, the most formative years have been my time here at Clemson. Like I said, it has taught me how to be a better man. That is the biggest takeaway, really. Obviously, it has made me a better football player but that is kind of secondary to what it has taught me about life," Lawrence said about his departure from Clemson on Wednesday.

"I really feel like I am a man now and I am ready to take on those challenges, and just super excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come. But man, I am grateful for Clemson and I am going to miss it."

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Jaguars are widely expected to pick Lawrence with the top pick. The Jaguars have started six quarterbacks over the last three seasons, going 12-36 in the process and shuffling through numerous failed experiments at quarterback.

"But what’s evaded the history of the Jags, really, has been a franchise quarterback. And I think what’s unique, certainly, is that we have the ability now to make a choice and it’s going to define the franchise moving forward," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Monday.