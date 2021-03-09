5 Observations on the Jaguars’ Decision To Franchise Tag Cam Robinson

The Jaguars will have Cam Robinson at left tackle for the 2021 season, and potentially beyond it if Urban Meyer has it his way. Here are our views on the move.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had to ponder the left tackle position for the past several months, but they put out their definitive solution on Tuesday by officially franchise tagging veteran left tackle Cam Robinson.

Robinson has been Jacksonville's left tackle for the better part of the last four seasons, and it now looks as if the Jaguars will lean on Robinson to block for the eventual No. 1 overall pick.

But what does Robinson being tagged mean for the Jaguars in the short- and long-terms? We weigh in here.

Tagging Cam Robinson was the smart play by the Jaguars

Simply put, the Jaguars were better off this season with the left tackle they knew as opposed to the one they didn't know. Cam Robinson isn't a dominant tackle, but he is certainly starter quality and if the Jaguars didn't tag him, chances are he would have gotten a significant deal on the open market. He is 25-years-old with 50 career starts at left tackle in the NFL and is a former second-round pick. Those guys get paid.

There are certainly potential upgrades over Robinson the Jaguars could have explored, such as Trent Williams. But considering the state of the left tackle market this offseason, with players such as Russell Okung and Alejandro Villanueva likely to get big deals, the smarter financial play is to give Robinson another year to develop. Compared to other left tackle deals this March, the tag will likely look like a bargain.

"We feel that the way this free agency is moving, is that left tackle position as always, but even more now this year from hearing from the guys who've been in an NFL. This is a tough year for that left tackle position, and we feel just what's out there, and with coaching, culture and development, Cam has a lot of talent," Meyer said.

Then there is the fact that the Jaguars are unlikely to get a top offensive tackle prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Picking at No. 25 overall, the Jaguars are more likely to get the fourth or fifth offensive tackle drafted if they elected to pick one at that spot. Trusting Robinson to protect Trevor Lawrence over that kind of rookie is the smart move.

Jaguars should let 2021 play out before deciding on a long-term deal

Urban Meyer indicated the Jaguars want to have Robinson around for the long-term future on Tuesday, but the Jaguars would be wise to let 2021 take its natural course and see whether Robinson develops and takes the much-needed step or not. While Robinson is a serviceable starter now, the Jaguars would likely be overextending themselves if they projected that development before it actually takes place.

The move to let Robinson start at left tackle in 2021 is the smart one by the Jaguars since they can't guarantee they can obtain Trent Williams. With that in mind, the Jaguars shouldn't discount the ability to upgrade at left tackle down the road. Robinson is fine for 2021 and, if he develops, has the chance to be the long-term answer, but the Jaguars should let the season unfold before they make that decision.

The Jaguars shouldn't be considered to be players for Trent Williams any longer, even if it would make sense to try

While many fans have asked if the Jaguars could tag Robinson and then pursue San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, that doesn't exactly seem like it is in the Jaguars' plans. They are more comfortable with players they already know due to the fact that they can't bring free agents into the facilities to get to know them and their culture fits. Listening to Meyer talk on Tuesday, the sense was largely that Robinson is locked in as the team's left tackle in 2021.

With that said, it is understandable for some to clamor for Williams. He is the best left tackle set to hit the market and is arguably still one of the two or three best tackles in all of the NFL. With that said, it appears the Jaguars are officially out on him, Orlando Brown, and any other starting left tackle. Robinson will be their man in 2021.

Don't expect an offensive tackle at No. 25, but No. 33 could still be an option

Urban Meyer made his positional priorities clear during his press conference on Tuesday; it was frankly one of the most insightful press conferences you will see from a head coach in terms of his details on player and roster assessment. And in those assessments, Meyer made it clear what the team's top holes are in his eyes, and none were along the offensive line.

Meyer made it clear the Jaguars need to address the defensive line, secondary, tight end, and the lack of speed at receiver. As for offensive line, it should now be assumed the Jaguars won't be taking an offensive lineman at No. 25 overall. Robinson is now locked into left tackle once he signs his tag, while Meyer threw his support behind left guard Andrew Norwell on Tuesday.

With this in mind, an offensive tackle could still be an option at No. 33 in the second round if a first-round player falls. The Jaguars will likely hit on most of their needs in free agency to give them a chance to go best player available in April. There will be highly-graded offensive linemen at No. 33 overall, and the Jaguars have to think long-term plans about, frankly, all five of their offensive line positions.

Retaining George Warhop played a major role in the decision

Would Cam Robinson be franchise tagged today if not for the Jaguars retaining offensive line coach George Warhop? That is presently unknown, but there is zero doubt that Warhop's influence played a big role in keeping Robinson on the team for Meyer's first season.

"George Warhop feels very strong about his future and the development. We realized that he has a great future, his ceiling is very high. I've studied him very much I spent some time with him," Meyer said on Tuesday.

There isn't any coach in the NFL who has coached Robinson in more games than Warhop, who has been Robinson's coach for his last 30 NFL starts and the last two seasons. Warhop knows exactly where Robinson needs to improve and how likely it is that he actually does so. His knowledge of Robinson was likely invaluable to Meyer when making this decision, because so much of this decision seems to hinge on what Robinson can do moving forward.