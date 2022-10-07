Jaguars vs. Texans: 5 Pressing Questions on Key AFC South Battle

With the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) set to host their second AFC South divisional bout this weekend in the form of the Houston Texans (0-3-1), there is a chance to build some momentum in the division and build a gap between opposing teams.

To preview this week's big game, we spoke to Coty Davis of Texans Daily to get his insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) What kind of challenges do Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley create?



Coty Davis: Both Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. can make plays on the ball. In the conversation I held with veteran safety Eric Murray a few weeks ago, he described the rookie duo as "two ball hawks" who will do whatever it takes to prevent a reception. Unfortunately, Stingley will enter Jacksonville a little banged up after sustaining a bruised arm Sunday in a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

2) Dameon Pierce has been a highlight for Houston's offense: what has stood out the most about his game?



Coty Davis: Pierce's ability to rush for more than four yards per attempt. I know that might be a modest answer, but it has been a long time since the Texans had a running back who has the ability to pick up positive yardages on each attempt. Over the previous two seasons, the Texans had to settle for veteran David Johnson starting in the backfield, who averaged 4.2 yards per attempt. Ahead of the Texans' Week 5 match against the Jaguars, Pierce has averaged 5.2 yards per attempt during his first four career games.

3) If the Texans win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Coty Davis: If the Texans were to defeat the Jaguars, it would mean that second-year quarterback Davis Mills has played his best game on the road. Since taking over the starting job, Mills has completed only 60.9 percent of his pass attempts on the road, to go along with five touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The lone road victory of his career came against the Jaguars last season. But Jacksonville appears to be a better team since Mills last played a game at TIAA Bank Field.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Texans must stop to win the game?



Coty Davis: James Robinson. The Texans have had a hard time trying to stop the run over the previous four games. Each running back the Texans have faced since Week 1 had their best performance of the season, which included rookie Khalil Herbert rushing for a career-best 157 yards on 20 carries. The Texans have given up an average of 172.0 yards on the ground, which could result in Robinson recording his second 100-yard game of the season.

5) Score prediction?



Jaguars 24, Texans 17