Week 2 Jaguars Report Card: What Ups and Downs Occurred During 33-30 Loss?

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) had to suffer through their first tough loss of the 2020 season on Sunday, dropping a road game to the Tennessee Titans (2-0) by a narrow 33-30 score. But even in the loss, which truly came down to the wire, there are performances worth praising ... and some worth critiquing.

After most of the roster graded out well in last week's 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars saw a few groups take a step back in Week 2. They also saw a few positions establish themselves as the strength of the roster, however.