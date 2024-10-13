Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Inactives Bring Great News vs. Bears

The Jacksonville Jaguars have Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram officially listed as active for Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of their healthiest inactive lists of the entire season as they prepare for Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

Every one of the Jaguars players that was listed as questionable -- tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Daniel Thomas, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah -- are officially active.

The inactive Jaguars are as follows: defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter, defensive end Myles Cole, offensive tackle Javon Foster, offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen, and defensive tackle Tyler Lacy. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson will make his NFL debut after the fourth-round pick was a healthy scratch in the first five games of the season.

Engram is set to make his return to the field after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during pre-game warmups in Week 2. Engram was listed as limited in practice throughout the week, but the Pro Bowl tight end is officially full systems go.

"Yeah, it will be really good to get him back out there. We have some great chemistry, played with him going on three years now," Jaguars quarterback Trebor Lawrence said on Saturday.

"So, just to get him back out there will be awesome. I think just the element he brings, run game, pass game, getting the ball in his hands, letting him work in space, he's just a great dynamic player that changes the game. Having him back is only going to help us. The other guys have done a great job stepping up while he was out but definitely will be good to get him back hopefully this week."

Published
