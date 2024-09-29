Jaguars-Texans: Halftime Thoughts
HOUSTON — The Jacksonville Jaguars are fighting the Houston Texans tooth and nail and are now entering halftime with a 17-13 deficit.
So, what did see in the first half of the Jaguars vs. Texans in Houston?
Jaguars need to find an answer for Nico Collins
It is little surprise to see that Texans wide receiver Nico Collins find success early in the game against the Jaguars; he is one of the NFL's most productive players against man coverage, and the Jaguars run more man coverage than any other team in the NFL. As a result, Collins torched the Jaguars on Houston's first drive of the game with three catches for 49 yards.
The Jaguars are down their two best defensive backs in Darnell Savage and Tyson Campbell, which means they were always going to come into this game a bit ill-equipped to handle the Texans' No. 1 receiver. But eventually, adjustments have to be made.
Trevor Lawrence and supporting cast remain up and down
The first quarter of the game perfectly summed up the Jaguars' issues on offense. There was some good, with the Jaguars scoring 10 points after just 40 points in the first 12 quarters of the season combined. Trevor Lawrence also made some impressive throws, including a deep out to Christian Kirk on third-down. Tank Bigsby made a big 22-yard run to set up a field goal, as well.
But the Jaguars also had their fair share of missed plays. Lawrence missed an open Brian Thomas Jr. in the end-zone before the Jaguars had to kick a field goal, overthrowing Thomas despite him having several yards of separation. Kirk also failed to judge a pass on the first drive of the game that would have at least been an explosive gain. Once again, it is a mix of ups and downs from the Jaguars' best players, not just one or two.
Jaguars defense just seems down too many pieces
The Jaguars defense is fighting with all they have, but they just might be too banged up tight now. The Texans picked on the Jaguars in the middle of the field, where Jacksonville is missing starting linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd and slot cornerback Darnell Savage. The Jaguars also do not have a cornerback who can consistently keep up with Collins and Stefon Diggs due to the injury to Tyson Campbell.
The Jaguars' defense is currently put together with gum and duct tape with backups like Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, Chad Muma, and Ventrell Miller all having to step up into key roles. There are no excuses to be made when every team is hurt, but Stroud started 9-of-10 for 140 yards for a reason. The Jaguars currently do not have the horses.
