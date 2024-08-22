Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Falcons: How to Watch Preseason Week 3

How can you watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their final preseason game of the 2024 season on Friday, giving head coach Doug Pederson one more chance to get a look at his squad before next week's cut-down day.

"Yeah, that takes time. To say the bottom third or even half of your roster—those guys typically end up playing a lot toward the end of the season, right? Because your starters get nicked and might miss some time, and these are the ones that fill in and give you the meaningful game reps," Pederson said this week.

"They're also the ones playing on special teams, right? Again, it just goes back to our philosophy here is we’ve just got to develop everybody. We've got to keep coaching everybody. You just can't coach the top third or the top half, right? It's got to be everybody. I think that and just the acquiring of players through the draft, through free agency, the last couple of years, you're starting to see now these young players really emerge and do some good things.”

Friday’s game marks the 17th meeting between the two teams in the preseason. The Jaguars hold a 9-7 advantage in the series. Most recently, Atlanta defeated Jacksonville, 28-12, on Aug. 27, 2022 after two days of joint practices. Last week, Jacksonville tallied their fifth-straight preseason win dating back to 2023 with a 20-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars are expected to play their starters on both sides of the ball throughout the first half, with a few potential exceptions.

So, how can you watch and listen to this week's preseason finale? We break it down below.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Date: Friday, August 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. eastern.

TV: CBS/WJAX-TV 47 Action News/NFL Network

Listen: 1010XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio

Betting Line: Jaguars -4.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
John Shipley

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

Home/Game Day