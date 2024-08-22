Jaguars vs. Falcons: How to Watch Preseason Week 3
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their final preseason game of the 2024 season on Friday, giving head coach Doug Pederson one more chance to get a look at his squad before next week's cut-down day.
"Yeah, that takes time. To say the bottom third or even half of your roster—those guys typically end up playing a lot toward the end of the season, right? Because your starters get nicked and might miss some time, and these are the ones that fill in and give you the meaningful game reps," Pederson said this week.
"They're also the ones playing on special teams, right? Again, it just goes back to our philosophy here is we’ve just got to develop everybody. We've got to keep coaching everybody. You just can't coach the top third or the top half, right? It's got to be everybody. I think that and just the acquiring of players through the draft, through free agency, the last couple of years, you're starting to see now these young players really emerge and do some good things.”
Friday’s game marks the 17th meeting between the two teams in the preseason. The Jaguars hold a 9-7 advantage in the series. Most recently, Atlanta defeated Jacksonville, 28-12, on Aug. 27, 2022 after two days of joint practices. Last week, Jacksonville tallied their fifth-straight preseason win dating back to 2023 with a 20-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Jaguars are expected to play their starters on both sides of the ball throughout the first half, with a few potential exceptions.
So, how can you watch and listen to this week's preseason finale? We break it down below.
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Date: Friday, August 23
Time: 7:00 p.m. eastern.
TV: CBS/WJAX-TV 47 Action News/NFL Network
Listen: 1010XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
Betting Line: Jaguars -4.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.