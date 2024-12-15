Jaguars vs. Jets Live Game Thread
Jacksonville-- The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10) will be hosting the New York Jets (3-10) at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, looking for their first pair of back-to-back wins since Weeks 11 and 12 of last season. After a morale-lifting win over the Tennessee Titans last week, can the Jaguars improve in the win column again?
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars are 9-7 in the all-time series against the Jets, including 5-1 at home. Jacksonville has outscored the New York Jets 160-64 in those six home contests. The Jaguars have won the last two matchups at home and took the last meeting, 19-3, on Dec. 22, 2022 at MetLife Stadium.
A lot of things have changed in two years, however. The Jaguars won't have Trevor Lawrence under center this time, with Mac Jones instead preparing to face a Jets team he saw plenty of during his tenure with the New England Patriots.
"It’s definitely the NFL’s top defense in my opinion. Over my career so far, they’re the best defense I’ve gone against each yearm," Jones said this week. "Not only players, but scheme and coaching. Obviously, they’re familiar with me and I have some former teammates over there and guys I’ve played against five, six times. Definitely looking forward to it. They’ve done a good job this year. I know their record is the same, but really their defense is one of a kind. I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys over there.”
Can Jones' experience with the Jets lead to a win? We will find out alter th
Be sure to follow with our live game updates.
