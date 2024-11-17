Jaguars vs. Lions Live Game Thread
DETROIT-- The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) are on the verge of potential change as they enter Week 11's contest vs. the Detroit Lions (8-1). To keep jobs for another week, the Jaguars will need to start stringing together some wins. This time, it will have to come against the NFC's best team.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars and Lions have faced off eight times overall and four times in Detroit. Detroit holds a two-game advantage in the series (3- 5), and took the most recent matchup, 40-14, on Dec. 4, 2022.
The Jaguars have played three playoff teams tough over the last three weeks, losing by one score in each of their last three losses. The Jaguars own the NFL's worst one-score game record for a reason, though, and that reason is their inability to close games.
Today, they will hope to once again throw their weight around against a team that is likely going to be playing deep into the post-season. Can they once again keep it close, or are they on the verge of a blowout loss?
