Jaguars vs. Titans Live Game Thread
JACKSONVILLE -- The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) will take on the Tennessee Titans (3-12) in their home finale at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, with the Jaguars looking to at least end a terrible season on some kind of high note in the AFC South.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars are 4-1 against the Titans under Pederson, including a 10-6 win in Week 14 in Nashville. With a win over the Titans on Sunday, the Jaguars would improve to 3-2 in the AFC South with a Week 19 game against the Indianapolis Colts on the horizon.
"As we know, we're trying to win them all. Hasn't gone our way this year, but we do have a great opportunity this weekend," Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones said this week.
"If you're a competitor and you get a chance to play in the NFL, you're going to go out there and play your heart out. So, that's how I view it. I know the guys on our team are feeling the same way. Obviously, it's a circumstance we may not want to be in, but you’ve got to really view it as a challenge and take it one play at a time, like I always say, and go out there and put good stuff on tape because somebody's watching.”
The Jaguars will get one of their last chances to build positive momentum on Sunday, but a rebuilding Titans team will be trying to do the same exact thing. In a few hours, we will know which team was able to execute the goal, and which team will go into Week 18 with another loss on their record.
