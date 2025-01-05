Social Media Sounds Off on Jaguars' Overtime Loss to Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 18 with more questions about their future than about their present.
With the status of head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Doug Pederson up in the air entering the season finale against the Indianapolis Colts, it appeared there was more at stake for the Jaguars once the game was over than there was during their contest with the Colts.
Still, Sunday served as a way for the Jaguars to potentially end 2024 on a high note and enter 2025 with some momentum in the AFC South. If it were to be Pederson's last game leading the Jaguars on the field, then at least he would want to go out the right way.
The Jaguars quickly fell behind the Colts, with Joe Flacco beating the Jaguars through the air on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce on the third play of the game. Pierce and Flacco nearly singlehandedly took the Jaguars down in Week 5, so it was hardly a surprise to see the duo pick up another big play.
The Jaguars quickly fired back with a touchdown drive of their own thanks to big plays from a host of skill players, including Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Brian Thomas Jr., and Brenton Strange. The 10-play touchdown drive resulted in a one-yard touchdown for Bigsby, just the second opening touchdown drive of the year for the Jaguars.
The Colts drove near midfield a few drives later, but the Jaguars got a stellar stop from rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones on fourth down after Jones tackled Flacco out of bounds short of the first-down marker.
Thanks to the impressive field position, the Jaguars were quickly able to get into scoring range thanks to a 53-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cam Little, giving the Jaguars a 10-7 lead early on in the second quarter.
It didn't take long for the Colts to re-take the lead, however, with a healthy dose of Jonathan Taylor leading the Colts on an eight-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a six-yard Taylor touchdown to make it 14-10.
After a Colts field goal put the Jaguars in a 17-10 hole, the Jaguars put together a end-of-half drive in hopes of stealing some points before halftime. Thanks to a 41-yard catch by Thomas that put the Jaguars right on the Colts' doorstep, Little was able to make his second field goal of the day to make it 17-13.
The Jaguars' inability to reach the end zone hit another low point in the third quarter, with Mac Jones throwing his eighth interception of the season on an attempted deep shot to Brian Thomas that would have tied the game.
Jacksonville was able to avoid the Colts making it a two-score game thanks to a missed field goal, while the Jaguars then put together one of their best drives of the season with a 14-play, 86-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes off the scoreboard.
This time, the score came via a fluky recovered fumble by Parker Washington, giving him his second touchdown in as many weeks.
The Colts then drove for a field goal, with Matt Gay's third field goal of the game giving the Colts a 23-20 lead with fewer than four minutes left. With the Jaguars' offense getting one of the game's final significant possessions, Little responded with his second 53-yard field goal of the day to make it 23-23 with under two minutes left.
With the game in overtime, the Jaguars fell 26-23 after a field goal from Gay preceded a third-down sack from Mac Jones to end the game.
