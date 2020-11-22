The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) fell 27-3 to the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) which was fairly expected. In a stark contrast to last week’s close dogfight with the Green Bay Packers (7-2), this one was all Steelers. Even when the Jaguars were leading 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, it felt like the undefeated leaders in the AFC North were in control.

Despite Ben Roethlisberger and company fairly dominating, there were some stand out moments—and performances—from each phase of the Jaguars team.

Offense

Hill: Finally something new to write about James Robinson! The rookie running back reached the 1,000 scrimmage yard mark on Sunday on an eight-yard run up the middle in the third quarter, finishing with 1,011 total. Head Coach Doug Marrone called the former undrafted free agent “a bright spot” and expressed sympathy he wasn’t surrounding the rookie back with better production.

“He gets the most out of everything I mean, you know, there's not much more we can ask from him. He’s a bright spot, obviously, and does well. I just, I just feel bad that we can't, you know, get a lead and get more carries and I think his production would be even higher.”

Despite his 73 rushing yards and 94 total scrimmage yards including some gained on another hurdle, it was a pseudo defensive play that stood out most from Robinson’s day.

Driving towards the end of the first half, the Jaguars worked into the red-zone. Quarterback Jake Luton went to the endzone for tight end Tyler Eifer, but his pass was tipped at the line by tackle Tyson Alualu. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fielded the duck and jetted out of the endzone with nothing but green grass in front of him, for what looked to assuredly be a pick-6.

There was no one in the open field to stop him. So Robinson caught up with him from behind, knocking him out of bounds after the 37-yard return, saving the touchdown and proving once again he’s the most valuable player on offense and arguably the entire team.

"I'm just not giving up on a play,” explained Robinson after the game.

“I could have just, I could have just jogged and he could have probably scored but I won't do that. So I just tracked him down.”

Shipley: We would love to not double-dip with James Robinson for another week, but the rookie standout wins it solely by default this week. That isn't to say Robinson didn't have a good game, of course. The undrafted running back totaled 94 scrimmage yards on 19 touches against an elite defense despite zero threat of a passing game.

The Steelers knew Robinson was Jacksonville's only shot at moving the ball all day, but it didn't really matter. Robinson found tough yards throughout the game, dragging tacklers and pushing forward despite the Steelers throwing the kitchen sink at him in terms of stacked boxes and crowded rushing lanes.

But as we said, Robinson also gets the nod here in part because nobody else really deserves it. The offensive line played solid at times but nobody stood out enough to land a spot here; the receiver corps was limited to seven catches and 86 yards as an entire position group; and of course, Jake Luton threw four back-breaking interceptions. Robinson was the best offensive player by a wide margin, but it would be hard to even name a runner-up in this case.

Defense

Hill: Rookie safety Daniel Thomas left the game at halftime with an arm injury and was in a sling on the sidelines for the second half. But before he changed to his street clothes, the Auburn Tiger product campaigned for more playing time. In the second quarter, with the Steelers facing a 3rd and 8 but knocking on the redzone, Ben Roethlisberger looked to the left sideline for his trusty leading receiver on the day, Diontae Johnson (12-111 yards).

In coverage, Thomas put his body on Johnson’s and broke the pass up, with a chance even for an interception. The stop forced the Steelers to settle for a field goal.

After Pittsburgh went up 17-3 and Jags quarterback Jake Luton was intercepted in the endzone on one end, the Steelers drove back down to the 24-yard line. With a tick under 10 seconds remaining in the half and looking to pad their score, Roethlisberger sent a shot to the endzone, presumably for James Washington.

Daniel Thomas read the pass and put himself in position to be the only man actually in the area. He jumped the ball for the easy interception. The most impressive part of the play was his run as he brought the ball back out, weaving around one Steeler then another.

He followed blocks set up for him and showed great awareness as he tip-toed the Jacksonville sideline which was cheering him on as he ran. After returning it 53-yards, Thomas was finally pushed out of bounds at the 45-yard line, seemingly one more block away from a 110 yard pick-6.

Thomas—as a reminder—was responsible for the blocked punt and touchdown versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Whenever he has been put in, the 5th rounder has played with the effort Marrone is asking for from his roster.

Shipley: While Daniel Thomas played well, I am going to go with veteran middle linebacker Joe Schobert as Jacksonville's top defender on Sunday. Schobert has certainly had his issues at times in 2020, but the former Cleveland Brown Pro Bowler was in his past form against a team he has always found success against.

While the Jaguars recorded zero sacks and were unable to limit the Steelers from picking up big plays in the air, Schobert was still a mostly-reliable force in the middle of the defense. He led the defense in solo tackles (8) and total tackles (13), but unlike some games he has had with high tackle totals, this game wasn't just tackles made downfield.

Schobert recorded just one tackle for loss (a combined one with Myles Jack), but 9 of his 12 tackles were within three yards or fewer of the line of scrimmage. He stopped several receivers short of the first down markers and just overall flew around the field making tackles. Schobert was far from a game-changer on Sunday, but he had one of his better games of the season.

Special Teams

Hill: Chris Claybrooks was drafted out of Memphis to primarily be a kick and punt returner for the Jaguars. He handled the role for the Tigers in college and it was seen as his main strength coming into the NFL. He has since lost that job on the Jaguars to receiver Keelan Cole, who has proven more than capable of being a smart decision-maker and returner back there.

However, Claybrooks on Sunday proved he’s still a valuable piece on special teams. Instead of pouting that he lost his returner role, he embraced the defensive aspect to special teams. On the first punt of the day, Claybrooks—aided in part by a perfectly placed 48-yard punt from Logan Cooke—raced down on Steelers returner Ray-Ray McCloud. When the second year returner elected to bring it out, Claybrooks met him with a body-slamming hit that almost knocked the ball loose.

At the very least, he dropped McCloud for a one-yard loss and forced the Steelers to start their drive at their own 5-yard line. They would end up having to punt.

McCloud attempted another return on the day, being dropped after only five yards. For much the remainder of the game, with Claybrooks barreling down on the coverage unit, McCloud elected for a fair catch.

Shipley: Sure, Chase McLoughlin led the Jaguars in points scored for the second week in a row and Logan Cooke racked up 324 punting yards on 6 punts (54.0-yard average), but can we give some credit to slot receiver turned kicking specialist Keelan Cole?

This was legitimately the best onsides kick the Jaguars have tried all season. A starting wide receiver just walked onto the field and nearly kicked one of the league's few successful onside kicks. That will never not be amazing, even despite the results.