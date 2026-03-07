One Free Agent the Jaguars Must Sign — No Excuses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may not be doing much top-dollar shopping when free agency begins in a few days, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few players they should make a priority.

So, who is one player the Jaguars must be able to leave the opening days of free agency, no matter what? We break it down on the eve of free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One FA Who Makes Perfect Sense

Logan Hall has one trait that makes him distinctly different than any other defensive tackle set to be a free agent: he is young. This year's free agency interior defensive line class is lacking in ascending talent because most teams, naturally, are not looking to let young and developing defensive tackles hit free agency.

It appears Hall is set to be the exception, however. After four seasons with the Tampa Bay buccaneers, the former second-round pick could be an underrated player to watch over the next few days. He did not have big-time production in Tampa Bay, but he still has the high-upside and physical traits that made Tampa Bay invest an important pick in him.

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Perhaps the fact that Hall is a rare breed for this year's free agent class means the Jaguars might have to make a strong bid for him. They have already cleared a ton of cap space already with restructures for Jourdan Lewis, Patrick Mekari and Eric Murray, and they are in the position to clear even more.

In short, the Jaguars can make the room if they want to. And when it comes to Hall, he could be the upside roll of the dice they need to invest in. The Jaguars' interior defensive line needs are clear entering the offseason, and Hall is one of the few players available this offseason who could prove to be a long-term answer.

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars would need to get more out of Hall than the Buccaneers did, but he does have the versatile skill set to fit into Anthony Campanile's defense with relative ease. And with questions about what the Jaguars are set to do with veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead, Hall could be a natural successor.

One way or another, the Jaguars will need to make some waves to improve their defensive front. Anthony Campanile and his staff earned the benefit of the doubt with their ability to develop players last season, and they could be the perfect team to get the most out of Hall.