Jaguars Claim Ex-Giants, Colts OL Jack Anderson On Waivers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new face in the offensive line room.
The Jaguars officially claimed offensive lineman Jack Anderson on Friday after Anderson had been waived by the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the week. The Jaguars had a roster spot opened due to a season-ending injury to undrafted wide receiver David White Jr., which led to the Jaguars adding an interior offensive line option in Anderson.
Anderson was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 after a career at Texas Tech. Anderson was eventually waived by the Bills and added to their practice squad before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him in 2021. He appeared in two games for the Eagles, starting one.
Anderson appeared in 12 games for the New York Giants in 2022, starting two games in the process. Anderson appeared in one game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023.
"Right now, it's kind of just we're trying to create an identity of who we envision ourselves being within the scheme. It's tougher to have position battles when things aren't very physical, because that's obviously an element we would like to value even more moving forward as a offensive unit," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said in May about the offensive line.
"So that's something that's taken out of the off-season program a little bit. Right now, you're looking for understanding, the details, looking for some urgency. But that physical piece is the element that misses throughout the off-season that we're trying to take our time with as we move forward. You'll get a little bit more preview of that through training camp, obviously pre-season games as these things continue on."