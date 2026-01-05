Jaguars' 2026 Opponents Finalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars now know what is ahead of them in 2026.

The Jaguars, of course, are still focused on here and now after clinching an AFC South title. The Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills in six days for a Wild Card battle, and this Jaguars team feels like it has a real chance at being a contender.

With that said, the Jaguars' first-place finish in the AFC South after their win over the Tennessee Titans means they now know who their opponents for the 2026 season are. So, who will the Jaguars face in 2026? We break it down below with their home and away opponents.

Home Slate

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As standard for each season, the Jaguars will have home games against their three AFC South rivals: the Titans, the Houston Texans, and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars have played AFC South games in their international slate before, though, so we of course have to see what that looks like to make sure these games are true home games and not "home" games in London where the Jaguars are the designated home team by technicality only.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1), left, who was injured in the first quarter, after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Besides their AFC South foes, the Jaguars will host a pair of teams from the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The Steelers were one of the Jaguars' fiercest early rivals, while the Browns and Jaguars will always be connected by the Travis Hunter trade.

The Jaguars will also host the New England Patriots, the Washington Commanders, and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jaguars last hosted the Patriots in Jacksonville in 2018 but defeated them in London a year ago, while the Jaguars have lost two road games against the Eagles during the Trevor Lawrence era.

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Away Slate

As for the away games, the Jaguars have the same set-up with the Titans, Colts and Texans as they do with their three home games. The Jaguars will also travel to two other AFC North and NFC East locations, visiting the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants.

The Jaguars last played the Cowboys and Giants on the road in 2018, going 1-1 in the process. The Jaguars visited Cincinnati in Week 2 this season, resulting in one of the Jaguars' only losses this season.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) huddles his team in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Finally, the Jaguars will travel to Denver for the second year in a row after defeating them 34-20 earlier this season, along with traveling to face an eerily similar Chicago Bears team in the Windy City.

