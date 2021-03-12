Jaguars Re-Sign Cornerback Tre Herndon

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought back another veteran on Friday, announcing the re-signing of cornerback Tre Herndon.

Herndon was scheduled to be a restricted free agent on March 17 but will now return to Jacksonville in the first year of the Urban Meyer regime. Herndon has spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars after becoming an undrafted free agent find out of Vanderbilt in 2018.

Herndon has appeared in 43 games, starting 26, in his three-year tenure in the Jaguars' secondary. He played in all 16 games in both 2019 and 2020 and appeared in 11 games as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

Herndon is the latest veteran the Jaguars have retained from last year's squad. On Tuesday, the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on veteran left tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday. Earlier today, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the Jaguars were also re-signing veteran interior offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.

Herndon has experience both in the slot and on the outside. He played exclusively on the outside in 2019 and entered the year as Jacksonville's top backup defensive back. He started 14 games due to the team's trading of Jalen Ramsey and recorded three interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 55 tackles, and one tackle for loss.

Herndon started 12 more games in 2020 and split time between the slot and on the outside. He shifted to the slot position once D.J. Hayden went down with an injury after the first month of the season, but he gave the Jaguars flexibility with their depth chart at each position.

In 16 games in 2020, Herndon recorded 76 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and five pass deflections.

Herndon will join CJ Henderson, Josiah Scott, and Chris Claybrooks as players who are still on the roster and spent time at cornerback for the Jaguars in 2020. Sidney Jones and D.J. Hayden are each unrestricted free agents.