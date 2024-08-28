Jaguars Sign 14 Players to 2024 Practice Squad, Including Recent Draft Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the first additions to their practice squad.
The Jaguars officially signed 14 players to the practice squad on Wednesday, which means they have two spots remaining until the squad is full.
The list is as follows:
- TE Josiah Deguara
- TE Shawn Bowman
- QB E.J. Perry
- CB Christian Braswell
- CB Tre Flowers
- WR Joshua Cephus
- WR Elijah Cooks
- WR Austin Trammell
- DE D.J. Coleman
- DE Joe Gaziano
- S Terrell Edmunds
- RB Jalen Jackson
- OL Steven Jones
- LB Tanner Muse
All 14 players on the practice squad were members of the roster during training camp, including undrafted rookies Joshua Cephus, Jalen Jackson, and Steven Jones.
“Well, you sit here today, and you let a number of players go, and at the same time you want to communicate with them and the guys that you want back," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "But you’ve got 31 other teams we say all along that are looking at our roster too, as we're looking at others. Obviously, there is a plan in place. If we don't get the guys, we get the next guy. We'll fill out the practice roster with the best 16.”
"I mean, I was released six times. Yeah, six times in this league as a player early on. It does. It still bothers you. I had my own son. I had to cut him twice. So, it bothers you. You do flashback to those times. You just feel for the player," Pederson said. "But at the same time, I also encourage them, too, that it’s not the end, right? There are other clubs looking and needing to fill out their rosters and practice squads and all that stuff. It's not the end. Could be the start for many of them.”
Among the most notable names not on the practice squad are long-time backup offensive lineman Tyler Shatley and former backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.
"He had a really good run here. Is that run over? That remains to be seen. You just applaud—it’s hard to stay in this league a year much less 10, so hats off to him and what he's accomplished. You never say never," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said about Shatley.
“Well, the way that works when you have a guy that gets injured and you do an injury settlement with them, it's the length of the injury plus three weeks before we can get him back. Other teams could make a move earlier than that. We’ve got to wait at least seven weeks before that becomes an option for us," Baalke said about Bethard.
"Well, it was a significant injury and it’s going to keep him away from ball for a while, at least four weeks of the season. Could be longer; could be shorter. Depends on how quickly he heals and how the rehab goes, but that's the timeline right now.”