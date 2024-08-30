Jaguars Sign Former UCF Star QB to Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their practice squad, signing former UCF star quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on Friday.
"Rhys Plumlee recently participated in training camp with Pittsburgh after signing as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2024. Prior to starting his NFL career, he spent five seasons playing at the collegiate level with both Mississippi (2019-21) and Central Florida (2022-23)," the Jaguars said in a release.
"In 52 games he completed 464 passes for 5,838 yards and 34 touchdowns while also rushing 453 times for 2,556 yards and 28 touchdowns. During his senior season (2023), he was named 247Sports most dynamic athlete and broke the UCF record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback (1,334 yards)."
Rhys Plumlee played a number of positions for the Steelers in training camp and could be developed as a special teamer along with developing him as the team's No. 3 quarterback.
A spot on the Jaguars' 16-man practice squad opened on Thursday when the Jaguars released practice squad quarterback E.J. Perry.
The Jaguars signed Perry earlier this month after C.J. Beathard suffered a groin injury in the second week of the preseason, with Perry taking snaps in the final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Part of that was just that C.J. [Beathard]'s health just moving forward to make sure as we go into this next game, just not limiting our ability to play this game out as we go," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said after the Jaguars signed Perry.
"And so E.J. is a guy we obviously have trust in and he's been around us. He's a guy that we can bring in at the very last minute and he is going to know 50 to 75 percent of the terminology from the jump. Guys are familiar with him, which I think that's a part of it as well. Not everybody's played with him, but a lot of guys have been here just through his time on and off the roster. So, a guy that we have confidence in as a coaching staff can help us through a game situation here.”