Report: Jaguars To Reunite Veteran WR Marvin Jones With Darrell Bevell

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. The signing will reunite with Jones with Jags offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who served as Jones OC and interim head coach in Detroit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first released the news. Adam Schefter of ESPN followed it up with details of the reported deal: two-years, $14.5 million, with $9.2 million guaranteed. The agreement comes during the league’s legal tampering period, a day before the NFL season officially opens with free agency.

Jones played under Bevell who was the offensive coordinator and then interim head coach for the Detroit Lions last season. When Bevell took over for the fired Matt Patricia, Jones was credited with praising the change in regime and Bevell’s attitude in the locker room. According to Lions Wire of USA Today Sports:

“[Michael] Silver [of the NFL Network] laid out the details of a conversation he had with veteran Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones in a segment on the network.

'I’m not gonna lie, it’s been a while,’ Silver quotes Jones as saying when he asked when the last time he had as much fun playing football as he did in Sunday’s win over Chicago.

‘It’s a different feel, there’s no way around it.’

He noted how Jones talked up the “juice” on the sidelines, how “everyone was engaged the whole game”, two things that simply did not happen under Patricia’s authority in Detroit.

Jones credited interim coach Darrell Bevell for the sea change in attitude.

‘Keep doing what you’re doing … do it with passion,’ was Bevell’s message at halftime instead of the typical browbeating from Patricia. It worked; the Lions staged an improbable comeback and knocked off the Bears.”

So it’s not a huge shock that Jones would want to reunite with Bevell and join head coach Urban Meyer. And it’s not a huge shock that Meyer would go after experienced and explosive production with Jones, who had 200 yards after the catch in 2020.

“I think we have some really good receivers. We’re not done with that room, however. If you’ve covered our teams over the years, the need for speed, the big play opportunity was not the Jaguars last year and we’re searching for the big play hit at the receiver position,” Meyer said last Tuesday.

With eight years in the league, Jones brings the experience the Jaguars wide receiver corps was lacking. According to Pro Football Focus, he has taken snaps inside, outside and from the slot. In 2020, the majority of his snaps came out wide. The Jaguars have DJ Chark as an outside receiver but the Pro-Bowler can be moved around if Jones is there to play outside.

PFF gave Jones a positive grade in every major category. He finished the 2020 season with 76 receptions (on 114 targets) with 978 yards and nine touchdowns. The nine touchdowns was tied for eighth most in the league.

So far, during the legal tampering period, the club has re-signed defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, cornerback Sidney Jones IV and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley while adding defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

The Jaguars also reportedly reached a three-year agreement with former Detroit Lions returner/wide receiver Jamal Agnew, as well as a two-year deal with safety and gunner Rudy Ford.

Then Monday evening—in addition to Jenkins—the club signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Carlos Hyde. On Tuesday, the club reportedly reach agreements with defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, corner Shaquill Griffin, defensive lineman Jahid Ward, tight end Chris Manhertz and traded for defensive lineman Malcom Brown.

Teams can negotiate with restricted and unrestricted free agents until 3:59 pm Eastern on Wednesday, at which point free agency will officially be open.