Report: Jaguars Waive WR Wayne Ruby, Release OL Chandler Brewer
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made two roster moves ahead of the start of next week's training camp.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars have waived wide receiver Wayne Ruby from their reserve/injury list and have released offensive lineman Chandler Brewer.
The Jaguars waived/injured wide receiver Ruby in May after an injury at rookie minicamp, Ruby cleared waivers and reverted to the Jaguars' reserve/injured list
Brewer appeared in 13 games after playing with the Rams for three seasons, including making his first four career starts in 2022, all at right guard.
Brewer signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brewer spent most of the 2023 season on the Jaguars' practice squad.
Brewer played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned First Team All-Conference-USA honors his senior year. In his sophomore season in 2016, he helped RB I’Tavius Mathers set the school record for rushing yards (1,561) and all-purpose yards (2,194) by a running back.
The Jaguars will open training camp on Wednesday morning at Miller Electric Center, marking the franchise's second training camp at their new practice facility. The Jaguars will be hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for joint practices later on during the training camp season, their first time hosting at the Miller Electric Center.