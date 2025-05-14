Jaguars' Revamped Offensive Line Receives High Praise
The Jacksonville Jaguars made several changes to their front office and roster earlier this offseason. After multiple seasons of subpar football, the Jaguars made sweeping changes hoping to change the culture to a more positive one than what has surrounded the team recently.
Andrew Ites of Pro Football Focus listed the most improved offensive lines in the NFL this offseason. It listed the Jaguars as a team that has improved its offensive line more than nearly any other team. Of all the changes Jacksonville has made this season, their offensive line may be the most improved.
"The Jaguars joined this group of big spenders along the offensive line by giving significant contracts to Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey this offseason. Mekari had a very solid six-year run with the Baltimore Ravens, but he is coming off the worst year of his career (59.0 PFF overall grade in 2024). Jacksonville is betting that the 27-year-old Mekari can return to form and solidify the interior offensive line for quarterback Trevor Lawrence," Ites said.
"After putting together a decent season in 2022, Hainsey really struggled in Tampa Bay in 2023 and was relegated to the bench last year for a [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers team that had one of the best offensive lines in the league. After giving him a three-year, $21 million contract, the Jaguars are likely expecting Hainsey to return to the starting lineup this season."
Ites noted the Jaguars' continued moves to help address their offensive line through free agency and the NFL Draft. Jacksonville must do a better job of protecting Lawrnce moving forward, and they appear to be on the right track.
"Jacksonville capped off the offseason by spending a third-round pick on West Virginia tackle Wyatt Milum. The 12th-ranked tackle on PFF's big board put together a stellar career with the Mountaineers in which he ranked in the 97th percentile or better in both PFF run-blocking and pass-blocking grades while not allowing a single sack over the past three seasons," Ites said.
"New head coach Liam Coen will look for the injection of new talent along the offensive line to help his offense reach its full potential in 2025."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the OL now!
Please let us know your thoughts on the OL and more now when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.