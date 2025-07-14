Who is the Toughest DL the Jaguars Will Face in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new-look offensive line in 2025 with several new additions in depth and starting experience.
General manager James Gladstone got to work this offseason with upgrades at center and right guard by signing Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari, one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the league. He also signed offensive tackles Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson while drafting guard Wyatt Milum and center Joanh Monheim.
This offensive line will have a new coach in 2025, with head coach Liam Coen and offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett alongside assistant coach Keli'i Kekuewa. Overall, it is a unit that could see improved play compared to last season's struggles under the previous football regime.
However, with new coaches, players, and schemes, challenges will be presented during the 2025 season, especially early on during training camp as the team begins to form continuity up front. The schedule offers a variety of challenging defensive fronts and pass rushers that could wreck the game for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the offensive line's prized position.
Jacksonville starts the season off with a reconstructed, yet sufficient group in the Carolina Panthers led by Derrick Brown. Division rival Houston Texans will offer one of the best pass rush duos in the league with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, a significant challenge for tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison.
The Kansas City Chiefs will offer a stout unit with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks present a young group of their own, along with the Arizona Cardinals, who, like the Panthers, remade their defensive front this offseason. Furthermore, the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts all present their unique challenges for Jacksonville up front.
However, one stands out as the toughest of them all, despite being a younger and somewhat unproven group.
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the youngest and best defensive fronts in the NFL. Defensive rookie of the year pass rusher Jared Verse leads the group and heads into the season as the top young edge defender at his position. Interior defensive linemen Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske provide a stout group that could give the Jaguars offensive line plenty of trouble in London.
It is up to Jacksonville to have its front five prepared and playing well to feel confident and poised on their annual trip to London to face this young and soon-to-be top defensive front in the NFL.
